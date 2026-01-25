The future is DeepTech | L Tulasi Gandikota

A

L Tulasi Gandikota (Guest): So DeepTech is basically, if there is a science-based innovation, then it's called DeepTech.

In traditional engineering, let's take solar as an example, because I come from the chemical engineering background, let's say solar energy. If you really look at it, what is a fundamental element there that is called the crystalline silicon cell.

So what does it do? It converts light energy into electricity and if you really look at the solar system that we have on our rooftop, what is called a rooftop solar, what it has is it has the solar panel, which is nothing but an area of these cells, which will convert light into electricity using photoelectric effect, and then through them you have a system that will connect all these multiple cells.

Then there is inverter because it produces DC current and what we use in our daily life is AC current. So there is an inverter and then there is a battery to save, during the day you will have solar.

If there is sunlight, then you will have sunlight. If you need uninterrupted power, you need a battery to store the energy and use the battery when there is no sunshine. Or otherwise if you're connected to the grid, then the grid will supply the current whenever there is no solar in it.

If you really look at the fundamental cell, crystalline silicon cell that was in the lab was in the 1950s. So the solar PV as a thing was based on some scientific discoveries or the innovations happened in the 1950s, but today if you really look, there's so much development happened and both efficiency has improved from whatever, 2%, 3% that it was in the fifties to today, close to 30%, so that it is competitive to other power technologies.

Then if you look at it what is today, it has become like a more like an engineering problem in the sense you, everything is established. There is no unknown here. Today, if you have to put a solar rooftop, there are a lot of suppliers and there is lot of standardization that happened and there are knobs, etc., so that somebody who needs to set up this solar power on your rooftop today is a simple engineering problem. That is somebody will have, you have some rules that follow those rules and there are problems. You solve those problems and put it.

But where is DeepTech today? If you really look at this whole solar thing, so the conventional solar, which is based on the crystalline silicon has some defects, for example, is too expensive although the cost of making it has come down, it's still expensive and it is like a rigid plate.

So you want to put it on a flexible solar so we have a startup called ABX3 PV, which is working on flexible solar, which is based on a new material, which is perovskite.

So there are advances in the materials that are used from, let's say, crystalline silicon in the case of solar PV to perovskite.

So the DeepTech today, flexible solar cells are DeepTech. Maybe down the line that becomes an engineering solution.

Similarly to really look at the software, just doing simple software with certain to solve a problem or to provide a service is software. But there are advanced software like you probably we hear every day about AI ML (Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning).

So how do you write code to bring about efficiency or to bring about something that is a little bit of unknown is requires a lot of research and it requires you everywhere.

You need to solve problems, whether it in software or engineering or anything, you have to have the software. But the amount of unknown and the amount of research that is required to bring a solution or a product is DeepTech.