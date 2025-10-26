Robotics, Art, and Empathy: Meet Mumbai’s Young Change Maker

A

Aarav Vijai (Guest): So currently I just finished working on the FeedEase prototype, and I want to now extend, expand it not only from a single NGO but to multiple NGOs.

I want to expand the manufacturing and I want to outsource it, or most of all, I want to bring in many hospitals, specifically hospitals that cater individually to people with cerebral palsy or specially abled so that I'm able to connect with them, able to pitch my idea, pitch my product to them, and so that, that will help for a more positive impact to be created.

For my social outreach work, I aim to, currently, like over the last, I started it like three years ago, and over the last three, four years, I have been able to, every year bring in new products.

It began with a badge, then moved on to a calendar. Then I co-created a card game, an educational card game.

Last year I had an inventory of products I made, like mugs, small, everyday objects but those had my sketches on them and those helped.

That was the time when I was able to bring up my donation to up to Rs 1.5 lakh plus, so these are some of the ways, and what I want to really do is that not only in India or not only in Mumbai, I want to extend it nationally and then internationally, then globally.

I believe that it's maybe a small act, sketching, but it is something that if you bring in different artists, like we can all collaborate and work towards a specific goal of these many products to build this much money to get.

Maybe, bring in a logistics team and work on how to bring in more NGOs together, collaborate with them.

It's a booklet called Starter's Guide to Social Entrepreneurship, which I wrote. So it is based on my experiences of how to start a business, how to be a social entrepreneur, how you expand it.

Basically, like what are the main things that are required? For example, ikigai, this is a very key concept in business that ikigai is something that helps you, is a work, is an occupational job where you do what you love, you do something that helps you earn money, good enough money, and it is also something that helps you to serve the society.

So I believe that I want to expand that, so this booklet, it will help me to reach out to a larger audience, specifically the younger generation, and, moreover, the product that I made, the educational card game, that is, I want to extend it to more schools for nursery or Senior KG, Junior KG, and extend it to that and allow them to know more about India's Freedom Fighters, India's history.

These are some of the future scopes, I believe. My FeedEase and my Kensho Foundation can teach.