Rethinking Learning in Viksit Bharat | Kavita Gupta Sabharwal

Kavita Gupta Sabharwal (Guest): We do it many ways. As children grow older, we do what people would think of when you ask that question of connecting children to real-world opportunities.

They take up research projects, they do internships. There's a lot of that that the children are doing, but the real world across the scale in the school is connected many different ways.

We bring the world in significantly. We have a lot of guest speakers that come into Neev. We also bring in ideas, we bring in a lot of reading, say about technology or about politics, we bring that in.

Our curriculum is built around many of those ideas. We have an overview of learning across the years from kindergarten all the way to grade 12 and that brings in a lot of the world. When we are not bringing the world into our teaching, we are also taking the children out to the real world constantly.

We do a lot of field trips at Neev. We do learning journeys, we travel across the country. We question what does it mean to be an Indian? What does it mean to be me as a result? So there is a lot of that.

We believe schools are like a brain, you know? And I think it's like a whole neural structure, a brain, but that brain is very porous and there's movement of ideas inside and outside all the time.

As a school, that's how we operate. We are constantly taking our children out to learning. We are constantly bringing in experts, bringing in readings, bringing in ideas in there.

One of the reasons we do the Neev Literature Festival is also because of that, because the only habit in a world where lifelong learning is a requirement, the only habit that can feed that finally is reading. So there's a lot of that we bring in.

The reason we do Neev Literature Festival is if reading is a hard habit that people fight, we want to make reading cool and that's what we aim to do with the festival at school. We see that a lot. Our children are readers.

They like to access information through multiple different ways, but it's because of the way the curriculum is structured.

The IB is also a curriculum that allows you to do that, and that's why we are inherently, we are as a continuum, we are an IB school. We don't look at ourselves as an international school.

We look at ourselves as a very Indian school. There are many things that we do which sometimes surprise people. But the reason we do the IB curriculum is it's a curriculum that allows us to play. It's a curriculum that gives us the knowledge base, but it also gives us the possibility of building in these real-world projects.

For example, our grade eight right now is working on a project on the Bellandur Lake, on understanding why the challenges exist. We are doing game-based learning with them to bring in an understanding that there are multiple stakeholders and while the problem may seem so simple, the moment you bring in all these multiple stakeholders, the problems with all deferring agendas, it's not always possible to solve those problems. At the end of it, bunch of the students ask the question that if it's not really about the lake, but it becomes about power, then how do you solve that problem?

Many of these projects—at the same time, they are also preparing for a trip to Rajasthan, where they will also question development and say, how can development be felt by the people, not just as a GDP to the state because of the resources.

Many of these questions get brought in through our education all the time, and that's how we bring the real world in. Besides the internships and research opportunities and things like that which come in maybe grade nine onwards.

IB is about following an inquiry cycle and it always starts with a provocation. So if you look at the game that we had, that was a provocation.

From the provocation come questions that the children ask. From the questions, we also know that the time that you learn best is when the questions are your own, not when questions are exam questions. The time that you learn the best is when you pursue knowledge because you care about those questions, you care about the responses.

So from the provocation come the questions, from the questions come research and you following through to build knowledge. From that research comes reflection to say, what have I learned? Did I answer my questions? and goes back into that cycle of learning all the time. So that's what the idea is about.

The IB is about that inquiry cycle in many different ways, and that's always broadened through these many different ways, not just through real-world learning, but even our traditional learning is done in that inquiry cycle way.