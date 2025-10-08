Reimagining Childhood- Beyond Grades

A

Dr. Swati Popat Vats (Guest): Of course, most importantly, what we can take from the global system is they have a lot of research and we don't.

So even if you see in early childhood, they have a lot of research. If you see all the countries—I made a comparison of 39 countries and their ECE policies, and if you see UK, it has something called Early Years Foundation Stage - EYFS. Australia has something called EYLF, which means early years learning framework. New Zealand has something called Te Whāriki.

So if I were to ask you, with so much wealth that India has, what is your early childhood curriculum called?

You will say NCF, It's fine, good enough, but I feel what we can take from the West is how they package things and how they promote it, and with the confidence with which they promote it, other countries want to take it.

It's no more than marketing, I would say, you are inspiring.

I mean, even if I were to ask a teacher, do you know about Te Whāriki? They wouldn't know, but a person who is in the field would know about it.

So their ability to bring to the world the work that they have done, because they are confident of that, they have a backing of research. We need that, we need research in India, especially in early childhood, where we light a diya as prosperity.

You started the conference also by lighting a diya, but you have a cake and you blow a candle.

So you're putting off a diya as a birthday celebration, which if you notice there are senior generations, it never appealed to them that you're asking me to blow on a candle to celebrate my birthday. Shouldn't I be lighting a candle to celebrate my birthday? You understood? So we take things without questioning and that's something that we stopped in the pandemic because when you blow on a cake, germs. So how can it be a celebration?

And then you had these other people who would put cake on people's faces. I mean in India we have children who don't get food to eat and you are smearing cake on each other.

So we are really ready to take something that comes from the West without questioning it, but we have a lot of questions about something that comes from our own homegrown. That's an attitude that we need to overcome.