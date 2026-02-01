Parenting today - An Emotional Dilemma?| Aarti C Rajaratnam

A

Aarti C Rajaratnam (Guest): So the word trauma itself is misunderstood because the current generation of social media hashtags it all the time. Some kids say I'm traumatized because I don't have the wifi password as well. So trauma is sort of used in a very negative way. But I would just say that trauma, if you want to really understand it, it's something for which I don't have coping skills. Any sudden or prolonged difficulty for which I don't have coping skills.

So it is likely to be invisible because nobody is going to go out and say, listen, I don't know how to deal with this. So usually if you have a healthy relationship with the child, you will pick up the cues. Because you will notice, see, if you have a close friend and your friend is a little distracted when you're having your dinner or something, you'll know that something's not okay and you'll ask him, what is happening? Is there something I can do?

So usually if you have an active presence in the child's life, you are likely to pick up the signs even without anybody teaching you. But however, now with both parents working teachers also being pressured by so many events in the school, correction tests, in fact, I think teachers are overburdened in most schools.

It becomes very difficult for them to be actively present in a child's life. So I would say if you really care about the child, you'll have to make a little bit of time to be present in the child's life. But if you want symptoms wise, a sudden drop in academic performance is usually one of the biggest cues that a person can pick up because it's very tangible.

You will know it for sure. Apart from that, you'll have the other symptoms like poor diet, not sleeping enough, isolating, and going into addictions. You know, the addictions can be substance related, it can be gadget related, can be all of that. Or you'll find that very irritable, just flying off the handle for different things.

So any change in their regular form of functioning is usually a cue and it's good to reach out and first speak to the child and then reach out for help as early as possible. Many people think that they can somehow deescalate it. And then when it's reached a point, when they're not able to do anything, they go to a professional and that's where the problem arises.

See, I wouldn't use the word trauma because it's a separate diagnostic criteria. I would just say, how do you identify when a child is going through a difficult time? Because that's an easier way, because it can even involve just talking to my friend and talking to me can also be a difficult challenge for the child.

It may not be a trauma. So it's important for us to just realize that whenever somebody is not their normal self, which means you see them as a very active conversationalist, but then they suddenly say, no, I want to spend time alone. You see a sudden shift in behaviour, then you just investigate and that investigation has to happen as a safe space where you ask them, is there something I can do for you?

And if they say no, give me space. Give them space. Because many times in the Indian context, at least you're like, no, you tell me. I'm like your friend. All that. And then when the child divulges, for example, that I was infatuated with somebody and then that person dumped me like this is not the age to do it.

So then the child says, you asked me to share. And now you don't want that information. So it's important. Many times I teach parents to ask, is there something I can do? Do you want to vent or do you want me to help you with a solution? Ask questions which are very specific so the child can make a choice.

Then it becomes much easier. So instead of saying trauma can just say, what is it I can do? So do they need just a shoulder to lean on? Do they need somebody to sound out an idea? Do they need somebody who can help them fix something? It becomes much easier.