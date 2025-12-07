Not Just Football - There’s More To It!

A

Abhijeet Barse (Guest): Our program is aimed at serving the last of last.

We work with youth and children coming from slum where they have very little in terms of access to sports, infrastructure, and public transport to get them from wherever they are to where the facilities are. But the moment they step on the football field, suddenly they start dreaming big. It becomes really difficult at times to manage their expectations. Everybody wants to become a star player.

Today in the world of social media, in the world of quick successes, it becomes a big challenge for us when we have to tell a child that you were not selected because there was someone else better playing than you.

But what we have done also with them is we meet them where they are, whatever level they are, we will sort of address them there, not where we particularly want to take them because it is difficult. When we work with 1000 children, there are only four or five who will be making it up to a state level, maybe one who will make it up to the national level, and even that is a rarity.

So we work continuously with them. We tell them that if not for this team, you would still continue to play to the best of your ability.

We give them the best of what we can, but we take away the pressure or manage the expectation in such a way that they are enjoying the game, learning not just football, but also the important elements of life as we teach things through football.

Sometimes when people have low expectations of themselves, we try and increase their expectations also, like in some cases, girls will come and sit beside the pitch and say like, I don't want to play because I don't know how to play, and then the coach intervenes and say we would still want you to play and enjoy. It doesn't have anything to do with becoming the best. It's about having a good time with your friends. So it sort of goes both ways for us.