Mid Career Blues and Other Hues? | Deepa Unnikrishnan

Deepa Unnikrishnan (Guest): As a counsellor, there are two things I would look at. First of all, understand the reason why the person is getting stuck. What’s their journey so far?

Where is the fear coming from? What were their experiences?

Is it something from the past that has moulded their thinking or beliefs — may be a toxic work relationship earlier, or may be the culture they were not happy with in the previous environment?

So that’s where, as a counsellor, I would figure out and try to understand any of the mental blocks, and then, along with the client, help guide them to the next process — how they want to take it forward. Help them understand their strengths as well. What happens in most cases is that people are stuck within their own mental blocks and career beliefs. When that happens — for example, thinking “these companies are like this” or “it’s very difficult to get in” — it becomes hard to have an open mindset and move forward.

So that’s where a counsellor helps the client to actually clear all these obstacles and chart out a path going forward — how they want to do it. It’s the client who decides what they want to do and how they want to do it, while I help them with guidance.

They have to come up with an objective plan for how to go about it, and I provide inputs in terms of what areas they could explore from a guidance perspective, along with helping them unblock their mental barriers.