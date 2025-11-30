If you want to do something, do it: World Cup star Sree Charani opens up about her rise, pressure & purpose

A

Sree Charani (Guest): I can't remember when I started playing cricket. I used to play cricket when I was in first class or second class maybe, with my friends.

My constant sport, I think the only sport, is cricket which has been there my entire life. We didn't have any coaching centers near my place to get trained.

Everything started when I was in sixth class, when my father made me join a coaching center that had started for badminton. Then on the ground, my PT teacher saw me and asked me to join for kho-kho.

From there everything started, before kho-kho, I did athletics. But whatever I did, I never stopped playing cricket.

Whenever I got free time, even when I to go for badminton training - after coming home from badminton training, I used to play cricket.