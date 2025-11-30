If you want to do something, do it: World Cup star Sree Charani opens up about her rise, pressure & purpose
Nallapureddy Sree Charani is an Indian international cricketer who recently gained prominence as a key member of the Indian team. A left-arm orthodox spinner, she represents Andhra in domestic cricket and the Delhi Capitals in the Women's Premier League (WPL).
From a small village in Kadapa to the biggest stage in world cricket — her journey is nothing short of extraordinary. A left-arm spinner who made headlines with her dream debut, fearless spells, and a World Cup–winning performance for India.
Chethan K (Host): How did the World Cup happen? What was the first thing that went through your mind when India won the World Cup?
Sree Charani (Guest): We used to visualize before every match. I kept thinking India should win by 53 runs and that day we actually won by 52.
So that was the first thing running in my mind. It was a mix of relief and happiness. There was a deep sense of satisfaction, like I had done something truly special. It’s a feeling I can’t fully express.
Chethan K (Host): You have gone from playing cricket on a mud ground during COVID to lifting the World Cup for India. When you look back, what moment feels like the true turning point of your journey?
Sree Charani (Guest): There were many moments, but the biggest turning point was the WPL. If I hadn’t performed well there, I don’t think I would be where I am today.
Chethan K (Host): So your uncle played a huge role in your early training with long hours of practice. What's that one lesson he taught you that still shapes your game?
Sree Charani (Guest): Actually, I used to be very impatient.
I wanted to finish everything quickly and things should happen very fast.
Earlier, I never had patience toward anything. The training for long hours helped me become calmer, more composed, and mature. That maturity helped shape the way I play today.
Chethan K (Host): How did your family contribute to your game?
Sree Charani (Guest): We live in a small joint family along with my mom, dad, and my dad’s sister’s sons. So emotionally, I’ve had constant support.
Home always kept me happy, so whenever anything happens, people will be around me. I don't feel alone in my hard or happy times. Even when something bad happened, being surrounded by people helped me bounce back quickly compared to when I'm outside.
If I'm at home, I am happy most of the time and not thinking about what happened if something bad occurred
Chethan K (Host): How did you convince your father, who was a little skeptical toward cricket?
Sree Charani (Guest): (laughs) I already said this in some interview also, I used to blackmail my dad during my 10th exams, saying I wouldn’t write them.
But eventually he accepted it himself because he loves cricket too. The only thing he was thinking about was financial support, as cricket needs that. I think after one year, he accepted and supported me.
Chethan K (Host): You started off with badminton and athletics before shifting to cricket. How did that multi-sport background shape your fitness mindset and discipline as a bowler?
Sree Charani (Guest): I can't remember when I started playing cricket. I used to play cricket when I was in first class or second class maybe, with my friends.
My constant sport, I think the only sport, is cricket which has been there my entire life. We didn't have any coaching centers near my place to get trained.
Everything started when I was in sixth class, when my father made me join a coaching center that had started for badminton. Then on the ground, my PT teacher saw me and asked me to join for kho-kho.
From there everything started, before kho-kho, I did athletics. But whatever I did, I never stopped playing cricket.
Whenever I got free time, even when I to go for badminton training - after coming home from badminton training, I used to play cricket.
Chethan K (Host): When did you realize bowling is your main strength? And are you aiming to be an all-rounder?
Sree Charani (Guest): Actually, when I was in my hometown, I used to play both batting and bowling. But when I went to Hyderabad that was the time I started bowling with the leather ball and batting with the leather ball.
Before that, I never used to play with the leather ball as a professional. We practice continuously with the leather ball.
But once I went to Hyderabad and joined a proper team, I had to enter with one skill, so I chose bowling.
I am concentrating on both, but right now I’m more successful in bowling. I still work on both, and I hope to contribute as an all-rounder someday.
Actually, I am an all-rounder; I just haven’t performed enough in batting yet.
Chethan K (Host): You became the second Indian bowler ever to take a 4Fer on your Women’s T20 debut. What was going through your mind that day? Was it fear, excitement, or pure instinct?
Sree Charani (Guest): We were in England at that time for a practice match before that. We had two practice matches, one was an ODI and one was T20.
In the practice T20, I got hit for two overs; I think it went for 22 runs, so I was feeling very nervous.
I don't know what I did, but I always learn from my mistakes. Then I was very excited to play the match because we had three days off after that practice match. I was waiting to play the match and hoping I should not give more runs. I just wanted to contain the runs that day.
I just wanted to do what I learned from that match and not repeat any mistakes from it. Till my third over, my only thought was: learn and execute.
Chethan K (Host): How was your encounter with Jess Jonassen, who was your WPL captain? What advice did you get from her, Meg Lanning, and other seniors during the WPL?
Sree Charani (Guest): Everyone focused on making me consistent with my stump line. Before that, I was not that consistent with bowling on the stumps. After talking with Jess and Meg, they used to tell me only one thing, to trust my strengths and bowl to the right line and field.
They constantly reminded me that my rhythm and reps were good, just don't leave that.
Chethan K (Host): You’ve always mentioned Yuvraj Singh and Smriti Mandhana as your biggest inspirations. How was it like to play alongside your role model?
Sree Charani (Guest): Actually, when Smriti didi is beside me, I don't talk to her much because I still feel it’s not real.
But in matches or games, I talk freely with her about my plans and doubts. She always guides me.
It still feels unbelievable sometimes. Whenever I see her, I feel like, “Is this really happening?”
Chethan K (Host): How did you stay calm while bowling to world-class players like Ellyse Perry and others in high-pressure situations?
Sree Charani (Guest): I just think about what I can do and what I want to do. I’ll do that. I don't think about anything else.
Chethan K (Host): According to you, who have you bowled your best ball to?
Sree Charani (Guest): Annabel Sutherland’s wicket.
Chethan K (Host): Your journey also highlights a strong sense of personal discipline, especially your focus on diet and routine. After joining WPL, what does a perfect training day look like for you?
Sree Charani (Guest): On strength days, my session feels complete only if I finish my extensions. Otherwise, I don't feel satisfied.
Normally, if we have morning practice or anything, I do my prehab before going to practice. On match days, nowadays, my routine has changed — I go to the pool. That’s it, no other changes.
Chethan K (Host): Off the field, who is the teammate you laugh with the most and who is the most serious during practice?
Sree Charani (Guest): I laugh with everyone, maybe with Aru akka. I tell her so many things — and Radha didi also.
Chethan K (Host): What's one piece of advice you would like to give girls practicing on tiny village grounds today?
Sree Charani (Guest): Actually, what I believe is if you want to do something, do it. Don't think about others or what they're saying. People will say so many things, but if you want to do something, do it.
Chethan K (Host): Thank you very much, Sree Charani. It was wonderful talking to you.
From backyard cricket in Kadapa to lifting the World Cup for India…. Sree Charani’s journey reminds us that talent shines brightest when backed with passion and relentless hard work.
Thank you for joining us on this inspiring and fun conversation. Until next time… keep dreaming big and keep pushing forward.