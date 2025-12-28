How one caring adult can change a child’s life | Vishal Talreja | Dream a Dream

A



Vishal Talreja (Guest): That's such an important question. Dream a Dream started in 1999. It was a group of volunteers, most of us just out of college, we’d just graduated, coming together and initially our intention was just to spend weekends volunteering our time and skills with children who are growing up in some marginalization and adversity.

Our initial volunteering experiences were with HIV‑positive children or cancer‑affected children, and they were living in care homes and they were also children who were either abandoned or had run away from home, living in care homes.

What we realised is that while the care homes created spaces of safety and took care of the basic necessities of a child – access to food, clothing, a safe shelter, and access to education – the children were not necessarily ready for life outside the care homes.

As per law, every child at the age of 18 is expected to leave the care home and become independent and as we started spending more and more time in these care homes with the children, we realised that they didn't have the abilities to make choices, make decisions for themselves, build support systems, seek help, for a life that would have been independent.

That led us to a very simple question of, how did we end up becoming who we are and, being so confident in life and being able to make choices and decisions?

That's when we hit upon this idea that children growing up in care homes or in marginalization don't have access to life skills and life skills we defined as any kind of abilities and behaviours that every individual needs to deal with demands and challenges of daily life, and these children were lacking that.

That's how we entered the life skills space. The reasons keep renewing themselves over the years. For me personally, I didn't pick up this as a career.

This was not my career choice. Like I said, Dream a Dream started as a volunteer organization and all of us wanted to run it as a volunteer organization.

But the more time I spent with children in care homes, on the streets, volunteering with other spaces, I started going through my own internal change process.

A lot of questions that started coming up around the idea of my own privilege –growing up in an upper‑caste, reasonably upper‑class society, as a man growing up in a patriarchal home and how in my growing up years I was exposed to certain prejudices and biases against other communities who were living around us in our neighbourhood, but I believed that was just how society is, that some people are treated differently.

But then when I started volunteering, I started asking the question around why are some communities, some people treated differently because of either their caste or class or gender religion or race? Why can't we live in a society where every human being is treated with dignity and respect that they deserve?

These questions at one point became very difficult to live with. I was working with an investment bank then, and I couldn't live with the dissonance that at one level I'm building a career of privilege, a life of privilege, at another level I'm sitting on these questions that I don't have answers to.

At one point I said I want to, kind of make a shift to the social sector, learn, find answers to some of these complex questions that I have, and hopefully then create meaningful change in society.