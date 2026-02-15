Are Young Minds Overwhelmed? | Dr. Saras Bhaskar

A

Dr. Saras Bhaskar (Guest): Very good question because first I want to address the ones that has changed and then probably talk about what hasn't changed. What has changed is, unlike earlier, there is this constant visibility and comparison among youngsters, not just by peers or parents, but also by algorithms. Mistakes, awkward phases, and any pain that youngsters go through doesn't disappear anymore because there is a constant reminder. This creates a persistent background anxiety. Am I up to the standards? Am I meeting people's expectations? Am I worthy enough? There is lot of this anxiety that has escalated, not that it wasn't there before, but now it is all the more.

The second is being in the fast track world that we are in in the last 25 years, speed and saturation happens faster. Emotions hits home faster, and it keeps stacking.

There's no time to process those emotions because it's like a missile coming one after the other. We tend to kind of bury it, hoping we will address it later, but there is no time for that. There is not much of thinking that is involved and there is less time for boredom, more time for adrenaline rush where lot of emotions are not being processed. Then the language without relief. What happens these days is youngsters going through the online and AI, they tend to be language savvy about the mental wellness.

There’s no use in being aware about OCD, schizophrenia, paranoia, no use in just knowing the labels, but this also creates more anxiety because they are doing this introspection: do I have it, without seeking professional help. These are the anxiety, the external pressures and the unstable future, they are baked into the daily decision that we don't have time to process currently.

Now, what hasn't changed, what I talked about, the anxiety, the core fear. Do I meet my parents' expectations? Do I meet my boss' expectations? Am I being on par with my peers when it comes to my vocation? The emotional intensity is loud now because they are able to express better from the colonisation generation that we grew up with. Now it is like speaking up and speaking out has become to de-normalize the colonial approach. What it has done is hormones, identity formation, social stakes still amplify everything, both joy and despair alike.