Make Classical Cool with Shruti Kuruvilla

Shruti Kuruvilla: I'm gonna lead this question with an example from one of my students who learned with me from a very young age, and now she's in college.

She was one of my brightest students, but the one thing that she came back and told me and thanked me for — and it really touched my heart — is the fact that when you go out there into the big, bad world, be it college, be it adulthood, there are so many things that are coming at you. And she said the one thing that kept her grounded was her music. It helped her cope with stress.

When you do involve music in your life, there is no set rule. I know my brother grew up listening to heavy metal music. Today, he can sing a beautiful tune, although he listened to only heavy metal music. So it doesn't matter.

I have so many students who have formal training in Carnatic music, and that's something they enjoy. So I'm saying, be it any fold of music. Let music be there in your life, even if it means just listening to music, to calm down, listening to an instrument, learning to sing, even if you don't have the right voice, learning to sing, it's so fulfilling.

It is a de-stressor. Research has proven that it does de-stress you. It does help you cope with very stressful situations. It helps you calm down, and when you are calm, you make better decisions. So most of our bad decisions in life are made when we are heated and we're stressed. So it's kind of like a meditation, but it's enjoyable as well, and it's instinctively enjoyable.

I do feel like it is something that needs to be an integral part of our life, be it learning an instrument, learning to sing, just listening to music, or maybe even just dancing to it. So it is something that touches, is scientific, and it's spiritual. It has both, you know, it's close to God or a higher being. It does take you there. It does. It gives you a high in the purest of ways.

So Iwould feel like you do, if you are on the fence about music and what youwanna do with it — and I think goingforward, you may have AI, you may have this — but you don't have anything to help you with stress, right? So music is something that you can derive that elevation from.