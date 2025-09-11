Ace The Odds with Basavaraj Kundaragi

5 Things We Loved About Basavaraj’s Story:

1. Sports Can Begin as a Hobby and Transform Lives

Basavaraj didn’t initially see sports as a career. Encouraged by his brother and mentors in 2018, he discovered wheelchair tennis and began training, even without prior knowledge of the sport. His journey highlights how passion and external encouragement can lead to life-changing opportunities.

2. Access to Resources Is a Major Barrier

In the early stages of his career, Basavaraj struggled with access to basic necessities like proper coaching, equipment, and training facilities. His appeals to political figures went unanswered until GoSports Foundation stepped in to support him. This underscores the need for structured support systems for para-athletes in India.

3. Technology Plays a Crucial Role in Athlete Performance

Technological advancements—especially in the form of lightweight and sport-specific wheelchairs—have significantly enhanced Basavaraj’s performance and comfort, proving how

the right tools can empower athletes with disabilities to compete at higher levels.

4. Mental Strength and Routine Are Key to Success

Basavaraj shared the importance of having discipline, a structured routine, and mental resilience. He advises young athletes to stick to plans, stay consistent with practice, and not be discouraged by slow progress. Experience builds champions, even if the journey feels long.

5. A Vision for the Future of Wheelchair Tennis in India

India has yet to see participation in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic or Asian Games.Basavaraj aims to become the firstIndian Paralympian in this sport by 2028, while also mentoringothers to follow suit—showing his dedication not just topersonal success, but to growing the sport nationally.