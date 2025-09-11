Ace The Odds with Basavaraj Kundaragi
Basavaraj M. Kundaragi is a pioneer in Indian wheelchair tennis. From humble beginnings as an auto-rickshaw driver, Basavaraj has risen to become a national-level athlete, representing India in international tournaments. His story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the transformative power of sports.
5 Things We Loved About Basavaraj’s Story:
1. Sports Can Begin as a Hobby and Transform Lives
Basavaraj didn’t initially see sports as a career. Encouraged by his brother and mentors in 2018, he discovered wheelchair tennis and began training, even without prior knowledge of the sport. His journey highlights how passion and external encouragement can lead to life-changing opportunities.
2. Access to Resources Is a Major Barrier
In the early stages of his career, Basavaraj struggled with access to basic necessities like proper coaching, equipment, and training facilities. His appeals to political figures went unanswered until GoSports Foundation stepped in to support him. This underscores the need for structured support systems for para-athletes in India.
3. Technology Plays a Crucial Role in Athlete Performance
Technological advancements—especially in the form of lightweight and sport-specific wheelchairs—have significantly enhanced Basavaraj’s performance and comfort, proving how
the right tools can empower athletes with disabilities to compete at higher levels.
4. Mental Strength and Routine Are Key to Success
Basavaraj shared the importance of having discipline, a structured routine, and mental resilience. He advises young athletes to stick to plans, stay consistent with practice, and not be discouraged by slow progress. Experience builds champions, even if the journey feels long.
5. A Vision for the Future of Wheelchair Tennis in India
India has yet to see participation in wheelchair tennis at the Paralympic or Asian Games.Basavaraj aims to become the firstIndian Paralympian in this sport by 2028, while also mentoringothers to follow suit—showing his dedication not just topersonal success, but to growing the sport nationally.
Soundarya (Host): Welcome to the EdexLive podcast by The New Indian Express. Today we have the privilege of speaking with Basavaraj Kundaragi, a pioneer in Indian wheelchair tennis. From humble beginnings as an auto rickshaw driver, Basavaraj has risen to become a national level athlete representing India in international tournaments. His story is a testament to resilience, determination, and the transformative power of sports.
Let's dive into his journey.
Soundarya (Host): Hi, Basavaraj! It's an absolute pleasure to have you here today, so let's dive right in. Now, your journey started as an auto rickshaw driver. I think it's really inspiring that, you know, from there to becoming a national athlete is no small feat. So I just want to understand, at what point did you realize that you wanted a career in sports?
Basavaraj: Firstly, I don’t think sports is my career. I started in 2018. I call my brother, my guru, Shankar Linga. They saw me when I used to go to college from my hometown Hubli. Then they suggested that you can play a sport that you like. I realized then I had to start it.
Then I didn’t know how to play at that time, which sports I have to choose. Then they suggested that you can start playing in your wheelchair. You are a player, you have a good career, but I didn't know what tennis is. I didn't know that one needs a coach, and they teach us.
When I started as a wheelchair tennis player, I struggled on the court. I didn't get proper coaching, proper equipment at that time. Uh, that time, I struggled more. I wrote mails to many politicians that I don’t have proper equipment, a court to play at, or any proper coaching, but they never responded, but now I'm being supported by Go Sports. I'm happy that they're supporting me, and I'm getting more opportunities.
Soundarya (Host): So Go Sports has been a big part of your journey. Is there a personal example you'd like to recount to illustrate this kind of support?
Basavaraj: With the help of Go Sports, my life changed. They support me like a member of their family, be it on the court or off the court. This helped my career.
Soundarya (Host): There's a lot of technological advancement in sports, especially, you know, there are training tools, uh, perhaps. Different kinds of wheelchairs that would probably help with it. So as an athlete, how is technology really making the difference in your life?
Basavaraj: Sports wheelchairs have given me a boost of confidence in life. With the kind of sports wheelchair, lightweight. There are speed movements in the wheelchair, and with its help, many things have changed for me.
Soundarya (Host): So you've participated in national level tournaments. How would you say that people with disabilities are being included in these kinds of high level competitions?
Basavaraj: Several Indian para-atheletes winning at the recently held paralympics has changed things for us in India. Our games are changing. Many players as such are now coming forward to participate. Several things are changing.
Soundarya (Host): Now, when you are playing internationally, there might be a lot of pressure, right, mentally? So what do you think are some words of advice you'd like to give to young players who are probably facing that kind of mental struggle at the moment.
Basavaraj: When I play internationally, I start taking a lot of pressure but I say to myself, “I am not here to win a trophy, but increase my experience, and upgrade my abilities for upcoming games.”
Soundarya (Host): Thank you. So for those who are living with disabilities, what those words of advice that you'd like to tell them to keep going?
Basavaraj: Currently young players are coming forward to play sports, in India. For them I want to say, you cannot succeed in a day, you have to practice more, and know more about the game. This can only happen if you give time to it.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. So wheelchair tennis is now slowly growing in India. So in five to 10 years, where do you see the key changes in the sport happening?
Basavaraj: For wheelchair tennis till now, there is no major participation in Paralympics and Asian games till now, for 2028 and 2032, we will have to see. I'm the first Indian paralympian to have participated in this, but I want to encourage more people to participate in these games.
Soundarya (Host): Thank you for that. So what are some of the value systems that need to be developed by young athletes from a very early age so that there is a certain kind of holistic development for them to be better athletes as they grow up?
Basavaraj: They have to make some plans, they have to be disciplined, they have to make some routines to be successful. They have to get up on time everyday, go to the court wherever they are practicing, and do it daily. They should take proper rest. They have to follow a proper structure, and do proper exercise to be successful in life.
Soundarya (Host): Did you ever feel like, you know, progress is happening really slowly because it's, it's possible to get demotivated. So when that happens, how do you push forward
Basavaraj: Improvement doesn’t happen at one go, it happens slowly. If you follow champions, you would realise that it cannot happen suddenly, it takes time. One absolutely needn’t fear, because success comes only after failures. Experiences and learnings can only be gained after failures. One becomes a champion, only after learning from his failures.
Soundarya (Host): And that was Basavaraj. An inspiring story, proving once and for all that with determination and passion, no goal is too distant.
