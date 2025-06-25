Beyond grades: Niharika Sondhi on purposeful education

A

Niharika Sondhi: So, in my opinion, yes, we are living in a world which is full of turmoil and we being international students, we need to be careful about where we are going, and most importantly, how are we conducting ourselves outside. We have to be careful about how we voice our opinions and how we conduct ourselves.

As I said, I always advise my students, especially those who are going for their undergraduate, that if you get admission and do a top university in India, why don't we look at the Indian education system? I think it has really evolved and some of the universities are so great. And they're giving the same kind of education, which, maybe I would say a top liberal art or university could be doing overseas. For instance, I visited Flames University. I've been of course, visiting Ashoka and all the other universities as part of my job. But when I visited Flames, I was actually very impressed by the co-curriculum, the flexibility of learning, which is what we are looking at in a country like the United States as well as the resources and the opportunities that the university is providing. I felt like, why would you wanna leave all this, you know, and go overseas? At least in the undergraduate level. Maybe you wanna go overseas to learn something which you feel you're not able to learn here, or get the kind of relevant exposure or advanced research. At the undergraduate level if you are getting all that kind of a learning in India, I always would say this is, the place where we are secure, we are with the families.

So, let's look at the opportunities in India. Watch what is happening globally and then make the right informed choices when you have to make your final decision. But at the same time, I also realized that look at those job markets and look at those universities if you're going to be going and spending money there, which is valued in your home country.

So, we have all different types of students based on what their long-term goals and visions are, I advise them accordingly. But right now, whatever I do. However, I'm working with my students wherever they want to go. I make sure that they apply to the Indian University as well as applying overseas. That is the door, which I always like to keep open.

Suppose, I'm a student who was going for Master’s and they really want to go overseas to study, get that kind of exposure learning and with what is happening worldwide. I would say, why don't you take this opportunity to get some kind of a work experience? Because there is no magic wand which is going to come up with the right answers for what you want to do unless you experiment it on your own.

So, it's not about me telling you what to do or your parents telling you what to do in the postgraduate level, but it's you finding out for yourself. So, I would say that use this time to get yourself a job. Have some, professional work experience. When I'm looking for the right kind of people to join my organization, it's really hard to get the right talent.

It's not that the jobs are not there, I feel there are many jobs out there. You just have to be a bit more flexible, and I even tell them, look at this year where you are getting that experience with just a stipend. It doesn't matter because you're getting that important, relevant knowledge, which will help you to make that decision as to what you really want to specialize in or what you really want to study.

And this is from my own personal experience, they come saying they want to do. Something in marketing and then they move into finance, from finance to analytics, from analytics to projects, supply chain and blah, blah, blah. And I think that happens because of their experiences that they gain through work.

And I would tell the parents also that I understand that we are coming from a generation where education is a continuous process. But it is not so anymore because now there's so many areas of specialization, it is really hard for the students to identify what they're truly passionate about, spending that kind of money and going and doing a Master's and then coming back and saying, this is not really what I want to do in my life. It's just not a loss of time and money, but it's a loss of confidence too. So why don't we just tell them to prepare yourself for the university or college experience, especially when you're thinking about going overseas. And I tell the parents that gone are the days when you say, okay, continuously study, do your Master’s, do your MBA, then join the workforce. I would say take a break, join the workforce, identify your interests. Be absolutely sure about knowing what you want to do and then take that leap and then spearhead your career.