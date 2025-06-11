Aruna Tanwar kicking down obstacles

A

Aruna Tanwar:

I started learning Taekwondo during my school days. At that time, my routine was centred entirely around school and home since training sessions were held in school. But eventually, a point came when I said, "No papa, the training here isn't sufficient, shift me to Bhiwani." My father said okay. Since then, whenever he went to work, he would take me along and bring me back home at night.

Around that time, a few family members visited our home and said hurtful things to my mother. They said, "Why are you making her play the sport? First of all, her hands are like this. If you allow her to play this sport, what if she gets injured while playing and her hands will not recover? No one will accept her. Will she be able to do anything in life or not?"

I happened to overhear the conversation. I kept wondering, what am I doing that's so wrong that such kind of awful things will happen? Because I’m doing this for myself, I'm doing this for my family. Why would people say such things? It hurt so much that I told my parents,"Papa, this can’t go on like this, we have to do something."

I still remember, in our village, a few boxers had come back after winning medals, and I was just lying down and looking at the celebratory fireworks. I told to my mother, "Mummy, you see, one day, there will be fireworks for me too." My mother replied, "Beta, lying down and dreaming will not help. When you get up and work for it, only then it will happen."

Eventually, we moved to Bhiwani, where I continued my schooling. Not long after that, I shifted to Rohtak to pursue professional training. I feel truly blessed that my parents trusted me to do this.

I've always believed that when people say bitter words, instead of replying, one should act in a way that there would be no need for words.

On my birthday, I won a silver medal at my very first Asian Championship. And not long after, the same people came to our home, saying, "We also have children. Train our children too." And in my mind, I was thinking, weren’t these the same people who, just a few years ago, were saying what I will do and what I won't.

That’s why, when someone says bitter things, one must respond with love. If you become rude, no. Handle things with love. And things will be clearer for you. And, somewhere or the other, they will realise that "How I behaved with her and how she is behaving with me."

So, whatever I am today is also maybe because of those taunts. If I hadn’t taken those harsh words seriously, would I have become a two-time Olympian? In that sense, even taunts play a role in shaping who we become.