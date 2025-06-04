Surging ahead: Siya Sawant’s sprint to success

A

Siya:

Yeah, so before that, I think going for the Khelo India Youth Games, right before that, like a week ago, uh, we had, school games, the SGFI nationals and I won two gold medals there; a gold in the 100 m and 200 m hundred. I was running with the same people, so I was confident.

I went in for the Khelo India Youth Games much more confident because I knew I had just done it and I had to repeat it. Now, even that is a big task, but while training for Khelo India, I was like, “I just have to maintain what I did and just execute it there,” the execution was the key part for Khelo.

So my heats went really well; I had come first in the heats with a good time. It was like a 12’05” and I was pretty confident.

The same day we had finals and I was actually aiming for an under-12 right then at at that same competition, but I think there was a lot of wind. I don't know what it was. Maybe the body cooled down because it was the evening time. I'm not really used to running in the evenings, so that's probably why it just cut down to 0.05. But that happens in sprinting. You, you never know. It's just a game of milliseconds.

Before going for the finals, I was confident, not gonna lie. I was confident of winning it

and I wanted to win it. I wanted a gold in the hundred because that gives you

the title of being the fastest sprinter. So I was like, “I want to do this and I want to get this right.”

And right from the start, I think from when the gunshot, I got a good start and that just pulled off

and I was, I was like, “I have to push it till the very end.” And even while running, it's like, “Oh, I'm in front now. I just have to maintain without doing anything.” So like, “Just run, just run.”

And after finishing I was like, “Damn, it was so sudden, it got over?” It was that easy.