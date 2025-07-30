Not just your resume, but build a story: Urvashi Malik on winning college admissions

A

Urvashi Malik: So, Soundarya, we start by asking the right questions and listening very carefully. It's very important for us to help the student identify who they are and to be able to articulate it, and sometimes, asking the right questions is what gets this out.

Something very interesting this morning, I was doing a brainstorming session with a student. You have a personal essay which you write for college applications, which is not at all connected with what you're going to study in college. It's all about you, the person. So we got talking to this high school student, and she kept insisting she wanted her essay to be about her Hindustani music interest.

So we probed. She suddenly comes up with, “Because that allows me to be heard.” So we stepped back and said, “Why do you feel you're not heard?” And the kind of stories that came out thereafter, we realised that she's a person who doesn't like any surprises in life. She's the kind of person who works with a defined outcome. Music, Hindustani, music, the Raagas have a very defined outcome. They follow mathematical patterns. That's the reason why she loves subjects like chemistry, where the equation has a defined result, or math, where the answer is never ambiguous.

It was so interesting the way this story evolved and how she has now realised that the world is not perfect and all outcomes are never going to be perfect and defined, and how she's adapting herself to prepare herself to deal with these kinds of imperfections in life. That's how you differentiate yourself. No AI can pull out the story from you.

So, we worked with a student who was interested in studying history in college, and she was very interested in theatre. So the way we work with her is we create a very interesting portfolio of her performances, which was centred around history. This student got into Yale for a program in history.

Our job as counsellors is to help students find their voice, their true inner voice, find their story, and walk into this process with confidence rather than with apprehension as to where it's going to lead them. And that's what we do as counsellors.