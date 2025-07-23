Running Her Own Race: M.R. Poovamma

A

MR Poovamma: Yeah, because of them. When I started my sporting career, we were in a place where there was no stadium or no coaches. So, my dad, he shifted to the place where I could get all the facilities. So, he should have gone up and down. He went… like, he was on the work in the Mangalore airport, so he used to go up and down for the work. And I know it is very difficult, but for their children, he has done a lot.

And my mom — even until now — she's traveling with me for every competition. She has not missed any of the competitions. And even my brother, he's an athlete. He was interested in sports, but he got injured. His knee got surgery, and he motivated me: “You can do it.” Even when I had a problem in 2012 with the disc bulge, I didn't want to tell my parents about the situation — what I was suffering — because they will be tensed. So, it was him whom I had told everything.

I was very demotivated. I thought of quitting sports because it was a very major injury. So, he was the one who told, “You do how much you can, we'll see. If you can come back, okay, good. If you can't, okay, no problem. Just work hard. We'll see.” So, then I came back; won a medal at 2014. Then my sporting career continued the same.

And 2021, I got married. Everyone, after getting married, they think about having a family and everything. But my husband… he knows how much I love sports, because even he's an international athlete. Everyone knows how much I'm, uh, very passionate about sports. More than that, he knows it. So, even when everyone told like, “You are already thirty-four, you need to plan the family and everything,” he was the one: “No. Till when you want, you do sports. Let them tell what they want. I'm there for your support.”

Even my parents supported it. Every parent's dream is to have a kid, to see their grandchild. So, it was very difficult to make them understand. But we're trying to get into it. I'm planning to do till Asian Games. We'll see how it goes.

I know I'm already getting older, but for me, age is nothing. I know I have clocked a good timing. I used to clock at the age of 24. So, even after 10 years, I'm clocking the same time. So, I am pretty sure I can do the same timing even for the next upcoming competitions. So, hoping for the best.