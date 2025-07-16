Cracking the Ivy Code, with Rahul Subramaniam

A

Rahul Subramaniam:

I think in this day and age, the example I love to give is Miss Dolly Jain — and every Athena mom knows who Miss Dolly Jain is — she is a world-renowned Sari draper.

Now imagine the conversations Miss Dolly Jain had with her parents, like, “Mommy, I want to be a Sari draper.” I don't think that went well, right? But she is a celebrity now.

So, what that demonstrates is, you can take virtually any activity, and if you do it sincerely and keep striving to level up, you pursue excellence, even perfection.

Now, you can't do something in a sloppy way. You can't just go through the motions. But if you truly pursue excellence and perfection in Sari draping, in computer science, in economics, in history, philosophy, literature — it can be anything — you will have a great life. And I think that's increasingly what we want for every Athena student. We want them to have amazing lives, and college is a springboard to that.

But if you look at elite universities, they want students who have a vision for themselves and the world. The vision can't be, “I want to get into Stanford.” The vision must be, “I want to reimagine wearable technology. I want to build wearable technology that is aesthetic, but also helps people monitor their health.”

To become the best version of yourself, you need to have a vision for what your ideal life looks like. One question I love to ask young people is — they're normally 15, 16 when they come here, sometimes younger — and I ask them: Imagine your ideal life at the age of 30, and describe that to me in minute detail. Where are you living? What are you doing? Who are you doing that with?

They've never been asked that question before, but that really opens up their minds and gives us direction. So if they want to be a tech entrepreneur living in Silicon Valley, now we know the path to get there. They want to be a fashion designer living in Milan, now we know the path to get there.

One thing I love to do personally is think about, let's say, a kid wants to be a filmmaker. I research what the best filmmakers throughout history — I'm talking Steven Spielberg, George Lucas, Tarantino — what they were doing when they were 15.

And I think that is remarkably insightful, and I think that's how we need to mentor kids.