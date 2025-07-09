Fast Track, High Stakes: Shriya Lohia

A

Shriya Lohia: I think, on track, what I've learned is that things can happen to you at any point because in motorsport, it's so unpredictable. Like, your car could break down, you could get hit by someone else in the race and stuff.

So I think for me, it was just in motorsports, it was about getting back up every single time and off track. I've learned honestly, so much because motorsports has taught me so much, even on the track, off the track, from people around me, from drivers, from incidents and stuff like that.

So, yeah, I guess off track, what I've learned a lot is to cherish the people that are there for you, because it's a tough industry.

Motorsports sort of being the way it is, and being ‘the first’ being ‘the only female’ and stuff, you're kind of in a corner. Even though people might think that, the spotlight is on you, maybe it is on me, but I'm kind of still in that corner. It's just, just me sort of there, and it's kind of not the same way as it seems.

A lot of people are accepting of the fact that I'm getting the recognition and stuff like that. Some people sort of don't like it. So it's kind of difficult to differentiate your friends from your non-friends? I guess it's one thing I've learned, and especially at this age, because it's kind of, also figuring out your circle and stuff.

So I think that's also been one thing for me, that not everyone is there for you, even though they may seem like they're there for you. So it's really just about making sure you have that close connection with the ones who care for you, whether that's family, whether that's maybe even someone outside of their family.

So I think for me, it's just been about surrounding myself with the right people at this age because they're gonna stay with me for the rest of my life. I know the people I confide in now are going to be there for me, and I'm gonna be there for them. So it's just been about finding the circle that I need.