Fast Track, High Stakes: Shriya Lohia
At just 17, Shriya Lohia is already shifting gears in Indian motorsport history. The youngest Indian female Formula 4 racer and the first Indian woman to score points in the F4 Indian Championship, Shriya is redefining what’s possible — not just on the track, but far beyond it.
With a fierce passion sparked during a family road trip and a mindset shaped by grit, focus, and humility, she’s taken on a male-dominated sport with purpose and poise. Whether she’s tackling high-speed turns or handling high-pressure moments, Shriya is a symbol of resilience, quiet rebellion, and unwavering drive.
She joins us to talk about mental strength, overcoming criticism, representation, sacrifices, and the long road to Formula 1 — all with a maturity that belies her years.
1. You Don’t Find Passion — Sometimes It Finds You.
Shriya’s journey began serendipitously on a family road trip. One unexpected visit to a go-kart track sparked a life-defining passion — reminding us that purpose doesn’t always start with a plan.
2. Racing is 90% Mental: Discipline, Resilience, and Focus are Everything.
From meditation to racing simulators, Shriya trains her mind as much as her body. In a sport where split-second decisions matter, her mental clarity becomes her most vital gear.
3. Criticism is Inevitable — But So is Your Power to Choose Your Focus.
Facing scrutiny both on and off the track, Shriya chooses to face challenges headon. She’s learned to distance herself from negativity, especially through social media detoxes, to protect her peace and performance.
4. Representation is a Privilege — and a Responsibility.
As a trailblazer in a male-dominated field, Shriya acknowledges the pressure of being "the first." Every win and every mistake carries weight — not just for her, but for the image of all women and Indian racers in the sport.
5. Dreams Demand Sacrifice — But Joy Comes from Alignment.
While her peers may be socialising, Shriya is grinding — training, racing, and even studying on the go. But she doesn't see it as loss; it’s a conscious trade-off for a life aligned with her passion.
Soundarya (Host): What does it take to stare down the roar of an engine, grip the wheel at 240 kmph, and shatter every expectation before you've even turned 18?
Today's guest doesn't just have answers — she lives them. She's not following the road; she's building her own track.
Meet Shriya Lohia — India's youngest female Formula Four (F4) racer and the first Indian woman to ever score points in the country's F4 championship.
But let's be clear: this isn't just a racing story. And while the Motorsport world continues to be dominated by men, Shriya’s very presence on the grid is a rebellion in motion.
Shriya isn't just racing. She's representing. Her journey is just beginning.
Welcome to the EdexLive podcast, Shriya. Tell me a little bit about yourself, your growing-up years.
Shriya Lohia: So I just came across Motorsport on a family road trip. It was never something we sort of plan. It was just coincidental. I ended up at a go-kart track, and that's when I first tried it out. I ended up loving it so much that, um, you know, I told my dad this is what I wanna do.
And yeah, I guess since then that's, how my journey started.
Soundarya (Host): That was the first spark of, uh, fascination with the sport. Was it?
Shriya Lohia: Yeah.
Soundarya (Host): So were there any early role models you looked up to, whether in sport or outside?
Shriya Lohia: So, when I joined Motorsports, I started watching all the Formula One (F1) races and stuff. I started getting more into it because no one from my family prior to this trip knew anything about motorsports. It was kind of just new for all of us. So for me, as soon as I joined motorsports, I started watching a lot of races and stuff.
So from then, my first ever idol that I've had ever since then has been Michael Schumacher. Watching his archive races was amazing. It just made me so much more passionate about the sport, made me realise the amount of hard work these champions — these legends — put into the sport. So I would say he was probably one of my idols at the start.
Also, Kush Maini, who is India's Formula Two (F2) driver, and I met him at a pretty early stage in my career. I've met him multiple times. He's just a huge inspiration, and he's sort of the flag bearer for motorsports in India right now.
Soundarya (Host): Was there anything particular about them that stood out to you that you really got attracted to?
Shriya Lohia: Yeah.
I think with Michael Schumacher, it was more about his mindset.
Obviously, back then, Formula One was so different, but the way that he handled everything that came to came to him and the way he was able to dominate the sport for so long and just be a good driver.
Despite having a few moments here and there, he was able to keep himself in control, deliver his best performances. I think that's something that was so admirable to me.
And with Kush as well. Obviously, he's an amazing driver. I've been following him practically since I joined Motorsports. I've been following his career for a very long time, and I've seen him at every stage of his career since then.
And it's just so inspirational because he's fighting against so many odds. Like I said, you know, being an Indian driver, it gets quite difficult to move up in more sports. He's doing that, and he is showing us that it's possible and he's taking us there. He's opening the pathways for us, and he's making India proud.
He's getting such good results. He even finished on the podium in Monaco last week, and he's just such a humble personality. He's always there to help me out if I ever need help. So yeah, there's just so much to admire.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. I think there's always a learning curve, and I think humility really helps people through greater stages and greater lessons in life.
There is a certain element of fear, I'm sure or maybe not, but how do you think — navigating high stakes and high speeds; I'm sure that there must be some kind of adrenaline? Call it fear, how do you navigate through that?
Shriya Lohia: Yes, so motorsports is quite a risky sport, I would say, because we are driving at such high speeds.
Obviously, we all have that fear at the back of our minds of the worst possible scenario. But, you know, we go into it knowing that the sport inevitably has such risks. Obviously we pray for each other. We hope that none of that, the worst, happens to anyone. We kinda just hope that we're racing safe.
But when we're on the track, we don't really think about it. I guess the adrenaline kind of just gets to us. We're more about getting our best results on there.
Soundarya (Host): So, as India's first female Formula Four (F4) racer for our EdexLive younger audiences, what would you say to people who do not know how to navigate criticism in the most positive way?
Shriya Lohia: So for me, I think, being ‘one of the first women...’ and stuff, and sort of being in such a male-dominated field, it can get really tricky at times because no one's actually there to tell you what to do. Since you're the first, you kind of have to deal with it head-on. So you're kind of paving the way for the rest of them.
So, I'm glad I will be able to help some other female drivers who may have faced the same thing in the future, but for me, it was really just about facing everything head-on. Truthfully, honestly, that was the way I dealt with everything.
I've had a lot of tough instances in my career, whether that's like on-track or off-track, but it was just about dealing with it. It was just about acknowledging that things like these can happen, and honestly, it's never good to face such things at a young age in your career.
It's about getting through it, and I'm kind of happy that I had to face this at this age rather than later. It kind of prepares me for the stakes because they get higher, they will 100 per cent get higher.
So I think for me, I guess for like the past one or two years, it's kind of just been about staying off social media. Since social media is such a big thing now, it's kind of easy to sort of see all of that and let that affect you. So I'm kind of off social media for quite a while. It helps me keep my mind clear and focus on what I'm supposed to do and stop paying attention to what everyone else says. I think that's, that's one of the main things.
Soundarya (Host): So I think the secret to life is just facing everything head-on and letting your work do the talking, if I may.
Shriya Lohia: Yep. 100 per cent. There's no other way. There's no point in avoiding things that can happen. So it's just about facing everything as it comes. Absolutely.
Soundarya (Host): I really respect that. I just wanna know because the life of a racer is something that is so far away from most of our usual lives, right?
So what does an average training week look like for you? How much of your life revolves around racing? Have you had to sacrifice important things like friendships or free time or other interests?
Shriya Lohia: So, motorsports is incredibly time-consuming, I would say.
Even though it may not look like it, we don't have a lot of active training days on the racetrack. But we do have a lot of training outside of the racetrack. Because training on the racetrack can get kind of expensive, it's more about preparing yourself as much as you can for the races.
So for me, a week in a week in my life is mainly just about maximising all seven days, working out twice a day as much as possible, spending as much time as I can on the racing simulator. It's about driving on as many racetracks as I can, maximising all of what I can really do, focusing on my reaction timing, training my neck and my core to handle the G-Force, and obviously, eating well. Staying healthy; that's the most important thing.
And sort of mentally preparing yourself is also so important. So, I like to do a bit of meditation as well, to calm down, to stay in contact with my mind in high-pressure situations as well. So it's, it's really just about staying as fit as possible mentally and physically, making sure that you're prepared in every aspect of your sport.
Soundarya (Host): Have you had to make any sacrifices in terms of your friends or partnerships?
Because I know you are at that age where most other kids your age are leading some pretty different lives. But of course, there are pros and cons to everything.
So, what do you think you really hate sacrificing about this? Even though I understand how much dedication it takes...
Shriya Lohia: I guess, I’m not sure.
I don't think I truly hate something that I'm sacrificing. I guess every now and then, I think about how I don't have much of a social life compared to other people my age.
But then again, I'm getting to pursue something that's my dream, and my family is fully supporting me in this, which is a huge thing and it's something I really, really enjoy. So, I'm able to do what I love so much.
And it can get a bit overwhelming at times, when you have birthday parties and stuff like that, and you see all your peers hanging out and stuff. But for me, it's really just about focusing on my personal goals, my personal achievements, and my values.
I guess outside of having a huge and booming social life, it's about making it to the top in my sport and my personal values, spending time with my family and things like that.
Soundarya (Host): Wonderful. Thank you.
So I know it can't always be a positive sphere of things. You know, like you mentioned, sometimes things can get overwhelming on and off the track.
Now on track, what's the most powerful lesson you've learned from failure?
Shriya Lohia: I think, on track, what I've learned is that things can happen to you at any point because in motorsport, it's so unpredictable. Like, your car could break down, you could get hit by someone else in the race and stuff.
So I think for me, it was just in motorsports, it was about getting back up every single time and off track. I've learned honestly, so much because motorsports has taught me so much, even on the track, off the track, from people around me, from drivers, from incidents and stuff like that.
So, yeah, I guess off track, what I've learned a lot is to cherish the people that are there for you, because it's a tough industry.
Motorsports sort of being the way it is, and being ‘the first’ being ‘the only female’ and stuff, you're kind of in a corner. Even though people might think that, the spotlight is on you, maybe it is on me, but I'm kind of still in that corner. It's just, just me sort of there, and it's kind of not the same way as it seems.
A lot of people are accepting of the fact that I'm getting the recognition and stuff like that. Some people sort of don't like it. So it's kind of difficult to differentiate your friends from your non-friends? I guess it's one thing I've learned, and especially at this age, because it's kind of, also figuring out your circle and stuff.
So I think that's also been one thing for me, that not everyone is there for you, even though they may seem like they're there for you. So it's really just about making sure you have that close connection with the ones who care for you, whether that's family, whether that's maybe even someone outside of their family.
So I think for me, it's just been about surrounding myself with the right people at this age because they're gonna stay with me for the rest of my life. I know the people I confide in now are going to be there for me, and I'm gonna be there for them. So it's just been about finding the circle that I need.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. I think this has been a recurring theme in our podcast, to find that support system that really carries you through, that no matter whether you win, whether you lose, you know that those people will be there for you forever.
You just mentioned that, you know, it's also a mental game, right? You've mentioned that racing is 90 per cent mental and 10 per cent physical.
Can you elaborate on how you cultivate mental strength and focus, especially when facing setbacks or high-pressure situations and all that? I think you already touched upon that through meditation and stuff, but is there something that's, um, more like racing-aligned, which allows you to stay focused?
Shriya Lohia: So, before I had a racing simulator, there wasn't much that would get me in the zone, I guess, or in the exact same situation as I am on the racetrack. But really, it's just about imagining that you're at the track. But even when things don't go your way, it's kind of just about remembering that whether you're winning or you're losing, it, just learning and they're getting better and that's all that really matters.
You know, obviously tough situations come, and you have to take it as it is. You can't twist it around if you're not doing well enough, you're just not doing well enough, and you need to make sure you acknowledge that and you work towards it and you get better because you're not gonna improve if you don't face the truth.
I think the racing simulator, that's really helped me a lot to get into the exact same situation as you are in the car. So that's when I can sort of feel like I am driving, and if I'm planning an overtake on the driver in front of me, I can sort of be in the same mindset as I would be in the racing car and sort of realise ‘Is this a good move? Is it not a good move?’, and stuff like that.
And even if there's incidents on the racing simulator as well, it helps me so much to get into the zone of how I am in the race car to sort of prepare myself for what I can do. In moments like this, it's really just about reaching the finish line. It's just about reaching the checkout line. It's about making sure you are able to bounce back from everything and not let negative thoughts send you into a spiral during the race.
So it's, it's about just getting up as quickly as possible. I think that's helped. Even the racing simulator has helped me a lot with that. Even when you have a few silly mistakes on the lap, you are able to focus back and I'm able to train my mind to focus on what I'm supposed to do and just forget that small mistake. Focus on the rest of the lap sometimes.
Soundarya (Host): Do you feel like you are representing something bigger than yourself?
Shriya Lohia: I think inevitably I do.
Obviously, firstly, I am representing myself and my family and my whole career and stuff, but I know at some point I'm representing Indians as a whole, Indian females. It's a huge honour, but it's also sometimes a bit of pressure when you do something, when you're like the first or you're the representative for a certain group, you kind of feel that pressure of if you make a mistake, they kind of will assume that your whole group is like that, that if I make a mistake, they're just gonna assume all Indian drivers are like that. That's a bit pressurising, honestly.
You know, we're all humans. We make mistakes, but sometimes people take it in the wrong way and they target your whole group as a whole. They say that all female drivers are bad just because you made one mistake. Every, all female drivers are bad now. And I guess that's one thing a lot of male drivers don't have to deal with.
So see if that's probably one thing, uh, that's a bit of pressure, but it's also a huge honour because I'm representing something so much bigger, and I hope that brings a lot of change in these certain aspects in motorsports.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. I think you have already paved the way for change to strive, but I want to ask you, going from Formula Four as a starting line all the way to F1, what do you think it takes technically, besides preparation mentally, what you've already mentioned? Where do you see yourself in four years?
Shriya Lohia: Um, there's a lot of aspects to it, you know, like you said, physically and mentally, all that stuff, obviously.
It's just about getting- finance plays a huge role in motorsports because you have to put in so much money in each championship before you reach Formula Two. That's when you sort of start getting all that earnings for your hard work back.
But even with a lot of instances like we've seen in Formula Two, sometimes with unfairness towards certain people. I've seen something happen with an Indian driver quite a while back enough too. So I guess it's just about going and it's about, again, having that support. Because if you don't have that support, you're kind of alone. You're alone against the rest of the whole organisation and stuff.
So just about going through it, going against all the odds, because there's so many countries where motorsports isn't so well developed. But just to get there, to be there, you're representing everyone, I think. It's just about moving through each step in the ladder to Formula One as well as you can and getting good results, representing your country and making sure that small instances don't affect you because you know you're there at the end of the day to represent your country and to make things better and to make your family proud.
Soundarya (Host): How do you balance 12th grade and being a professional motorsports player? Actually, how do you balance school and, you know, something so intense that requires so much of your time?
Shriya Lohia: So with school, I was homeschooled in sixth grade, so I've just been trying to work that curriculum since then, because it's been a lot easier with my racing schedule.
So I've been homeschooling a lot since then. So it's really about studying as much as I can at home, or even if I'm at the hotel before a race, I've had that happen to be a few times as well, but I'm studying the night before a race, even though I'm supposed to focus on the race. But like I take an hour out of my time just to go through my book and make sure, make sure I'm not skipping all my studies as well.
They're both very important aspects to me in my life, and I'm just trying to balance it as well as possible, I guess. I wouldn't say I have the perfect technique to it, but it's just about covering up as much as you can so it doesn't pile up, so that you're able to focus on both equally well.
Soundarya (Host): Now, I know we've been through quite the emotional journey, but I wanted to ask you — if a 10-year-old girl walked up to you after this interview and said, I want to be like you, what would you say to her?
Shriya Lohia: If a 10-year-old girl walked up to me and said that I'd personally be really honoured, because I would be pretty happy, pretty inspired, happy that I was able to inspire someone else, that my journey is able to convince someone that they would want to join the sport that I love so much, and it's given them the same passion that I got when I was nine to go into it.
Sometimes you're gonna feel like you're the black sheep because with the number of females in motor sports at the moment, it's still steadily growing. You're gonna feel like you're the only one there, but it's just about going through it, remembering that you're here for yourself to pursue your dream, pursue your passion.
As long as your family supports you, that's really all the support you need. As long as everything is going well, it's just about staying as focused as possible, working as hard as possible, not paying attention to the naysayers because there will be plenty.
You know what you want to achieve, and just stop paying attention to the outside world. Cut out the outside noise, and just focus on building your dream career and achieving your goals.
Soundarya (Host): That was Shriya Lohia, India's youngest formula for racer and a force rewriting the rules of the track and beyond. Her story reminds us that courage isn't loud, it's focused, disciplined, and relentless.
If her journey inspired you, please share this episode and follow the EdexLive podcast for more voices that are shaping the future — one bold move at a time.
Until next time, stay curious, stay driven, and keep chasing what sets your soul on fire.
Socials: @shriyalohia