Discipline over Motivation: TimTim Sharma on what "being fit" means

A

TimTim Sharma: If someone who's out there trying to influence you, that in itself is fake. So, if something is inspiring, you organically find out more about it. Things that will work for me does not necessarily have to work for you.

And the fact that we are all unique is the one thing that that is common to all of us. So, your journey in fitness will be different from Alan's journey, will be different from Vidya's journey, will be different from TimTim's journey. Pleasure. So, if someone is giving you something generic for me, that is like a red flag in itself.

Do not go for anything generic. Have a conversation. Stay away from pretty much like everything you hear, which is not backed by science or something concrete. Look for concrete evidence because that is key. And see how it suits you.

Like there's different aspects which are influencing you, so something that works for them cannot work for you. Even your diet, right? Like within India is so vast. Our diets were extremely scientific. So going away from your regular diet is also a big question mark when it comes to nutrition. When it comes to fitness, and I speak to a lot of people about it, just because 20 people around you are running doesn't mean you have to run.

Find what works for you, find what doesn't feel like work for you. You know, your body knows. Learn to trust your gut. And learn to listen to your body.