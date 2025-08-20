Against the Current with Tejas Nandakumar

5 Things We Loved About Tejas’s Story:

1. Early Passion and Natural Talent

Tejas discovered his love for swimming after experimenting with multiple sports like badminton and tennis. Just two months into swimming, he competed in his first national championship and won multiple medals, realising this was his true calling.

2. Mental Strength is as Crucial as Physical Ability

For Tejas, emotional skills like patience, consistency, and trusting the process have been fundamental to his success. He emphasises the importance of staying calm and composed, especially during high-pressure competitions.

3. The Power of Support Systems

Tejas highlights the vital role of family, coaches, and organisations like GoSports Foundation in his journey. Their encouragement and resources have helped him dream bigger and overcome challenges unique to para-athletes.

4. Redefining Success Over Time

While medals once defined success for Tejas, he now values personal growth, discipline, and resilience. He understands that success is a journey and not just about podium finishes.

5. Inspiration for the Next Generation

Tejas wants to be remembered not just as a champion swimmer but as someone young people look up to—a role model who inspires others to keep going, embrace their uniqueness, and believe in their potential.