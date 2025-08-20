Against the Current with Tejas Nandakumar
Soundarya (Host):
Absolutely. I think listening is key. So Tejas, what legacy do you hope to leave behind?
Soundarya (Host):
Welcome to the EdexLive podcast by the New Indian Express. Today, we have the privilege of speaking with Tejas Nandakumar, a rising star in Indian para-swimming. At just 19, Tejas has already made waves, securing multiple gold medals at national championships and representing India on the international stage. His journey is a testament to resilience, dedication, and the power of sport to transcend boundaries. Let's dive into his inspiring story.
Hi, Tejas. Welcome. So let's start with your journey. How did you first dive into the world of swimming? Was there a defining moment where you knew that this is what you wanted to pursue?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Before starting swimming? I tried other sports too. I played badminton, long tennis, and finally ended up with swimming.
So two months after I started swimming, I participated at my first nationals, winning three silver, one gold. And I just knew this was my sport.
Soundarya (Host):
Right! I know that feeling when you try something for the first time ,and sometimes it just clicks. And I think that's what happened with you and swimming. So, before you became a professional swimmer, what were your childhood dreams and interests?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Just a kid who used to play other sports. I was always into some or the other activities — dancing, tennis, badminton, just some or the other sporting activities.
Soundarya (Host):
So, Tejas, we know that swimming requires more than just physical ability, you know, as most sports do. There's also a mental element that's involved. So, what are these emotional skills that you think have been crucial to your journey?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Patience, consistency. You have to stay calm, you have to stay patient. Trust in the process. I know I have done everything. I just go there, and I just go a lot.
Soundarya (Host):
Right. So tell me, Tejas, as a student, how do you keep switching between the pool and the classroom? You know, what helps you stay balanced?
Tejas Nandakumar:
That hasn't really been a problem for me because my school, I barely used to go to school. It was always in the pool. So they have been very cooperative.
Soundarya (Host):
So, you've represented India on the global stage. How has competing internationally shaped you? Do you sport around the world?
Tejas Nandakumar:
When you go there, you feel proud. It's a moment of pride. You don't really feel like you are a stranger or outsider. You feel a part of them.
Soundarya (Host):
Was there a particular moment while representing India that made you feel especially emotional or proud?
Tejas Nandakumar:
India right next to my name.
Soundarya (Host):
That must have been an amazing feeling.
Now, has there been a mentor or coach who changed the way you approach swimming or even life?
Tejas Nandakumar:
There have been a lot of coaches throughout my journey. And yeah, really grateful for each and every one of them. Each one of them has taught me different things, and that's why I'm here today.
Soundarya (Host):
Yes, and I think a recurring thing on this podcast has been the need for support, the need to find your tribe and family, always stands out to be one of the first support systems for any athlete.
So do you want to talk about the role that your family has played in your success?
Tejas Nandakumar:
I mean, they've always been by my side, always. That's really helped me and that's who, and because of them is who I am today.
Soundarya (Host):
And speaking of support, the GoSports Foundation has been a part of your journey. Can you share how the support has helped you overcome key challenges or even grow as an athlete
Tejas Nandakumar:
I'm part of the Summer Funday Para-sports program. Because of them, I dare to dream of things I would not dare before.
So yeah now my goals seem easier to achieve. All thanks to the Commonwealth Medal Games and Para-Olympic too.
Soundarya (Host):
Congratulations on that. So, from your perspective, Tejas, how important is support like that of GoSports for athletes in general?
Tejas Nandakumar:
We as para-athletes, we do face a lot of problems. Someone like GoSports and the foundation like them, because of them, they bridge the gap, and it's really easy. And because of them, we can achieve things now.
Soundarya (Host):
So I'm curious to know, so what's something surprising that swimming has taught you about yourself?
Tejas Nandakumar:
I can do more than I believe. I can achieve way more than I believe.
Soundarya (Host):
Absolutely. I think it is about grit and courage, and I think that can carry you through the most challenging times. If you could speak to the 10-year-old you, what would you say to him now?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Don't be scared. Just continue what you're doing.
This sport has taught me a lot, and it is teaching me. So yes, in general, a better understanding.
Soundarya (Host):
So outside of sports, what is the most important thing to you?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Friends, family and mental health.
Soundarya (Host):
Mental health. Yes, absolutely. And success means different things at different stages. So what does it mean to you today, and has the meaning of success changed for you over time?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Before it mostly used to be medals. I mean, still kinda is, but now I'm more towards the growth, the process.
Soundarya (Host):
Bettering yourself.
Tejas Nandakumar:
Yes.
Soundarya (Host):
Tejas, I'm curious, what's one piece of advice that athletes hear way too often, but maybe should question before they actually believe it?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Keep pushing no matter what. I mean you have to push yes, but also listen to your body.
Soundarya (Host):
So I want to hear your thoughts on, you know, what would you say to schools and communities that want to better support para-athletes, but don't quite know where to start.
Tejas Nandakumar:
Start listening and try understanding. Try and give whatever you can.
Soundarya (Host):
Absolutely. I think listening is key. So Tejas, what legacy do you hope to leave behind?
Maybe not just as a swimmer, but also as a role model and a voice for others.
Tejas Nandakumar:
Someone that young kids look up to, not just as an athlete who wins medals, but as a person.
Soundarya (Host):
And how often does this thought cross your mind?
Tejas Nandakumar:
Quite often. Right before races, during training.
Soundarya (Host):
That's amazing. Channelling it into something positive.
Tejas Nandakumar:
Yes.
Soundarya (Host):
So lastly, Tejas, to all the young people listening in right now, who either feel different or discouraged, what would you say to them from your heart?
Tejas Nandakumar:
So you are not alone. Just keep going. Stay consistent. You'll get that.
Soundarya (Host):
Thank you so much, Tejas. It was an absolute pleasure having you on the EdexLive podcast today.
Tejas Nandakumar:
Thank you.
Soundarya (Host):
Check out more stories on the EdexLive podcast by The New Indian Express, exclusively on edexlive.com. We'll be back with a brand new story next Wednesday. Thank you for tuning in today.