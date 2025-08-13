Ivy League & Life Lessons with Vibha Kagzi

A

Vibha Kagzi: Historically, the United States, you know, if you look at the data from the last 15 years, has always been the No. 1 study abroad destination, not just for Indian students, but globally.

One wonders why would you put this sort of preference and prominence. It's cuz the universities have been around for centuries. You know, Harvard University's been around for over 400 years.

So, one, they have this legacy of international education. Two, their cutting-edge research. And three, most importantly, really, why education for most people going abroad is a means to an end. And that end being employability. It's not education for the sake of education. It's really saying, “Hey, I will go get a degree in the United States or the UK or wherever to finally get a job.”

And it was that employment contract, that is, sort of, a light at the end of the tunnel, where you see so many immigrants move to the US and then sort of transform their lives.

Now, when you're saying, you know, how do you future-proof this? This is the future-proofing that is the underlying reason why people leave India and go abroad, right? That's the future proofing from a country perspective, and that future proofing is still very much alive and kicking in the US and globally.

Right now, every country goes through its wave. Canada went through its immigration wave and said, “Hey, now we're gonna stop.” The UK went through its wave. So, I think as the new administrations come through, they assess as of that point, how many people do they want in, how protectionist do they want to go as a country? What is the current climate?

So going to these countries is really a function of, you know, at what point did you apply and what cycle and what wave, you know, it's an economic cycle.

So this, this again, is an economic cycle where they say, “Hey, we want to be a little protectionist. We wanna protect our borders.”

But if you look at a macro trend of future proofing from an education and geographical perspective, the United States provides that future proofing, right? You end up going there, you end up getting those jobs, and you end up really making a massive fundamental shift in your socioeconomic strata and potentially even from that perspective.

Now, the second question you asked is from a degree perspective, right? From a “How do you future-proof what you're studying” perspective. AI is transforming the world. There was a recent McKinsey report said that 85 per cent of the jobs that come out in 2030 don't even exist today. You know, so future-proofing for an environment like this sounds sort of impossible.

But I just published a book called Break the Career Code, and I spent almost a year and a half talking with experts, professors, and industry experts across the world, and really, what came out of the book in terms of sectors to tap into.

Sustainability is a big theme; Green energy, green fashion, green tech — there's like a wave of green that's gonna sweep through over the next five, seven years. Space technology is a huge, huge field. While there's all this land grabbing going on here for so many centuries on Earth, and then you look at space and you say, “Oh my God, that has multiples of land, space or air space that's also available for grabs. Right now, no one owns anything in space because, as of now, the laws don't allow anybody to own anything. But the minute the laws come through and there's more certainty, they've started space travel, they're setting up hospitals in space because the gravitational pull is reversed in outer space. So, a lot of transplants, stem cells, all that stuff, you can do a lot of things in outer space that you can't do here on Earth.

And then if you're in technology, then technology's not going anywhere. There's a big debate about whether computer science is gonna be a future-proof career to pursue.

There's a debate around this because people are like, “Oh, well, if AI can code for you, then why do I need to become a computer scientist? Sort of redundant skillset…”

But I still believe that understanding how code works allows you to think in a certain way. And I'm not a developer or coder, and when I look at the AI tools that exist for non-developers, so to speak, they still overwhelm me and baffle me. I'm just like, oh, I can't just go up here and, you know, build a sophisticated, solid website.

Tech, computer science, whatever form of AI they're teaching — a lot of universities have introduced AI curricula. There are degrees now; you major in AI. You know, the efficiency of that curriculum is still questionable, right? Because it's evolving so fast, the technology. You put something in your curriculum in semester one, and by semester three, the technology is redundant, but at least it sets up a base, you know?

It gives you a base understanding of the models and how things work. And once you have that base, it's evident that the base will become very different from what you are studying today, but at least you build on that base, and it enables you to then keep up with the transformations that are gonna happen.