Mastering the Green at Fifteen: Shiksha Jain, Golf Prodigy

5 Things we loved about shiksha’s story :

1. Focus on the Process, Not the Result

Shiksha emphasises that results should never be the sole focus. For her, it's all about trusting the process, staying disciplined, and putting in the work — even when no one is watching.

2. Equanimity is Her Superpower

Despite being in the spotlight at such a young age, Shiksha practices equanimity — remaining grounded through praise, criticism, success, or failure. She strives to be the same person no matter what others say.

3. Golf is Mental, Physical, and Emotional

Shiksha’s routine includes fitness training, technical strategy, physiotherapy, and strength conditioning. Her calm under pressure and ability to stay present during close matches are key mental strengths.

4. International Play Builds Perspective

Playing abroad has taught Shiksha that every golf course — and every challenge — is unique. Competing internationally exposed her to a higher level of discipline, athleticism, and variety, pushing her to evolve as a player.

5. The Dream is Bigger Than the Game

At just 14, Shiksha dreams of standing on the podium with the tricolour behind her — whether at the Asian Games, Commonwealth, or LA 2028 Olympics. Her drive isn’t just personal; it’s national.

Our Conversation With Shiksha:



Soundarya (Host): Welcome back to the EdexLive Podcast by The New Indian Express. Today we're joined by Shiksha Jain, a 14-year-old golf prodigy from Jaipur, who's currently ranked top three nationally in her category.

With 87 tournament wins under her belt, and invites to over 170 international events. Shiksha is already making her mark on the global stage from recent podium finishes across Ahmedabad and Delhi to qualifying for international championships in Bangladesh, Thailand, and South Africa.

Her journey is a powerful mix of passion, precision, and perseverance.