Mastering the Green at Fifteen: Shiksha Jain, Golf Prodigy
Shiksha Jain is a rising star in the world of golf, just 14 years old and already ranked among the top 3 nationally in her category.
Hailing from Jaipur, Shiksha Jain is a true golf prodigy with an astounding 87 tournament wins to her name. She’s earned invitations to over 170 international events, and her recent podium finishes in Ahmedabad and Delhi only add to her growing reputation.
With qualifications for championships in Bangladesh, Thailand, and South Africa, Shiksha’s journey is a remarkable blend of passion, precision, and perseverance.
1. Focus on the Process, Not the Result
Shiksha emphasises that results should never be the sole focus. For her, it's all about trusting the process, staying disciplined, and putting in the work — even when no one is watching.
2. Equanimity is Her Superpower
Despite being in the spotlight at such a young age, Shiksha practices equanimity — remaining grounded through praise, criticism, success, or failure. She strives to be the same person no matter what others say.
3. Golf is Mental, Physical, and Emotional
Shiksha’s routine includes fitness training, technical strategy, physiotherapy, and strength conditioning. Her calm under pressure and ability to stay present during close matches are key mental strengths.
4. International Play Builds Perspective
Playing abroad has taught Shiksha that every golf course — and every challenge — is unique. Competing internationally exposed her to a higher level of discipline, athleticism, and variety, pushing her to evolve as a player.
5. The Dream is Bigger Than the Game
At just 14, Shiksha dreams of standing on the podium with the tricolour behind her — whether at the Asian Games, Commonwealth, or LA 2028 Olympics. Her drive isn’t just personal; it’s national.
Soundarya (Host): Welcome back to the EdexLive Podcast by The New Indian Express. Today we're joined by Shiksha Jain, a 14-year-old golf prodigy from Jaipur, who's currently ranked top three nationally in her category.
With 87 tournament wins under her belt, and invites to over 170 international events. Shiksha is already making her mark on the global stage from recent podium finishes across Ahmedabad and Delhi to qualifying for international championships in Bangladesh, Thailand, and South Africa.
Her journey is a powerful mix of passion, precision, and perseverance.
Soundarya (Host): Shiksha, we're thrilled to have you here. Thank you so much for being part of the show.
Shiksha Jain: Thank you so much.
Soundarya (Host): So Shiksha, before I jump into the questions, can you tell me a little bit about yourself, to set some context for our young listeners? Who is Shiksha?
Shiksha Jain: I was born in Surat. I currently live and practice in Jaipur, though I travel often to Chandigarh for advanced training.
I started playing golf when I was around seven. Since then, I have won over 90 tournaments and got invitations from 170 international matches. My dream is to represent India at the LA 2028 Olympics.
Soundarya (Host): Wonderful. So you started playing golf at Rambagh Golf Club in Jaipur, and now you've played in 80-plus tournaments across India and beyond — that's wild!
So what got you hooked onto golf in the first place, and when did you realise, “This is my thing”?
Shiksha Jain: I was like a little kid. I went to the range for the first time with my dad, swinging a club at the range, and the moment I hit my first clean shot, that was a mix of excitement, control, peace. It's a feeling that has never left.
Soundarya (Host): So you are juggling school and competitive golf, which is kind of crazy, you know? Seriously, how do you do it? What's a typical day like for you?
Shiksha Jain: My day starts with early fitness training, then hours of technical golf strategy, planning, physical training. I also do strength and conditioning. Sometimes physiotherapy.
Soundarya (Host): Wonderful. So you've said that your parents are like your coaches, caddie, manager and everything. So what's the best advice they've given you on and off the golf course?
Shiksha Jain: My parents are everything to me. The best advice that they have given me is that “Never wait for something to come. Just walk when no one is watching. Just heart and grit will make all the difference.”
Soundarya (Host): Thank you for that. So, any examples where you've gone for a competition and you know, you've been really nervous and your parents have helped you out?
Shiksha Jain: Yeah, there was a tournament, like the first tournament I ever played. That time, I was like eight years old, and that was the first ever tournament in golf I was competing in.
So it was like a mixed feeling; I was excited for that, and of course, nervous also. But my parents supported me, motivated me a lot. Yeah, from there to here…
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. That's wonderful. We always need that support system, and that's really important for everyone to be their best. So now golf can be such a mental game as well, right?
All that focus, it just takes so much patience. So, how do you stay calm under pressure, especially in a close match or a tough round?
Shiksha Jain: When I'm playing a round or when I'm playing a tournament, especially a close round, I don't think that. It's like a close match. I just play the round I'm playing. I just play the way I practice.
That helps mestay calm, cool, and just focusing on what I want to
Soundarya (Host): So, Shiksha, do you remember a tournament that was really challenging for you?
Shiksha Jain: Yeah, it was like one of my nationals. It was also the first time I got my period.
One thing I've learned from my mom and dad is to never quit. So I just played that round, and one of the best things was that, that day, I did one of my best rounds ever.
Soundarya (Host): Yeah, absolutely. So you do really perform well under pressure, which is very rare, Shihska. So congratulations on that. And you are competing internationally at such a young age.
What's one thing you've learned from playing abroad about the game or even about yourself or the people around you?
Shiksha Jain: Golf in India is different, and golf abroad is different. People abroad are totally different. Everything abroad is totally different. The courses are like pure greenery, with hills out there.
One thing I learned from (games) abroad is that whenever you play a course, not a single course is the same. Like, if you're playing in India, if you're playing for five courses, it's quite the same.
But abroad, each and every single golf course has a different set of challenges. Players out there have a great diet. They have like great body, they have like quiet distances.
One thing that I learned, and I mean that I noticed, is that throughout the round, they're super energised and the players are in a super, super aggressive mode.
Soundarya (Host): So yeah, that's great news. I mean, it's always good to see how things are done everywhere so that you can develop yourself in a more holistic way, and you know, become a better player.
So you've got some seriously awesome goals, like playing at the Commonwealth Games and Olympics one day, which is incredible. What are you working on right now to get there, and what's the dream for the next few years?
Shiksha Jain: Right now, I'm playing as much nationals as I can play. And I also opened my world ranking.
So, playing as many WAGR (World Amateur Golf Rankings) tournaments as possible, nationals, and then my first aim is to get qualified and hopefully get a gold medal in the Asian Games, which will open the way for the LA Open 2028.
So yeah, my main goal is the 2028 Olympics.
Soundarya (Host): So, how do you balance it? You know, the studies and sports? It must be so much work, right?
Shiksha Jain: Yeah. One of the good things is that my class teacher is really supportive. She just sends all the work which is done in school that day.
And just before the exams, like my exams are from 24th-25th, and I'll just finish my Matches on the 24th.
So there are some challenges, but I'm grateful that I'm able to manage both.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. And do you have any friends you want to name that make up your core support system?
Shiksha Jain: Honestly, I don't have many friends of my age. Because I'm not able to go to school, and I'm just always travelling or training.
Two friends, whom I made in around sixth grade, they just helped me, like sending me work and all.
Soundarya (Host): That's really sweet.
So you've looked up to Aditi Ashok and Neeraj Chopra, who are two total legends. What do you love most about them, and how do they inspire your own game and goals?
Shiksha Jain: The thing that I really love about Neeraj Chopra is that he is always humble. He always stays to the ground as much as he wins, but he is always with ground. Aditi di, I really love her short game; she has an incredible short game.
Soundarya (Host): So what's a short game, for the rest of us who don't know what it is?
Shiksha Jain: Golf has two parts, you can say — long and short game. So short game is one of the most important parts in golf. It's like, on
the green where you putt and near the green when you do chipping, it's part of the short game. So her short game is quite strong.
That's one thing I love about her.
Soundarya (Host): That's amazing. So, social media is full of young athletes these days, you know? Do you enjoy sharing your journey online
Shiksha Jain: Yeah. Why not?
Soundarya (Host): And how do you deal with both the support and pressure that come from being in the spotlight? Because there are always people who will raise you up, and there will also be criticism, which is quite a part of life.
So, how do you deal with both sides of being a public figure?
Shiksha Jain: Yeah, that's true. As you said, people will criticise you. Especially those who play in your own club or of your age; same group. There are only family members who will always support you. So it's just that you have to be the only one.
Like, whenever someone is praising you, and when someone is criticising you, you have to be the same person. Always work like no one is watching, and don't be affected by the talks that people do about you.
Soundarya (Host): Yes. Equanimity is the way to go through life, and that's how we make the big wins. Now, speaking of big wins, is there a moment in your journey that might not seem like a big win to others, but it meant a lot to you personally?
Shiksha Jain: The one really nice, big moment for me, when I opened my world rankings for the first time. Like, it's not that big tournament, but for me, like, like we just opened a world ranking at maybe 13, I mean, just turned 13 and opened my world ranking.
So I was really grateful for that tournament, and I opened my world ranking. That was like a really close match.
Soundarya (Host): So, Shiksha, fast forwarding to 10 years from today, where do you see yourself both on and off the course?
Shiksha Jain: Like 10 years ago, when I was like around four, that time, I wanted to be someone who was wearing an Indian jersey and representing India. I did not know that and how, or in what sport, but I knew I wanted to be someone standing on a podium with the tricolour behind me.
Soundarya (Host): For a lot of kids your age who really want to pursue their dreams, but you know, it feels like it's a bit hard to reach, what would you say to them as words of hope?
Shiksha Jain: I will suggest that you should never think about the result. Just go with the process. Just work. Few victories do not matter. Your discipline, heart and grit will make all the difference.
Soundarya (Host): Absolutely. Thank you so much for joining us, Shiksha, and sharing your journey. There's so much to learn from.
That's it for today's episode of the EdexLive podcast by The New Indian Express.
If there's anything that Shiksha taught us, it's that age is just a number when you've got passion and drive.
