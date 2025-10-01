12th Grader Solves Landfill Crisis with Drones

A

Bhrigu Uppal: So basically, finding out about zeolite's efficiency was actually part of the research component of the project Sensefly.

So after creating the drone and the sensor box, I actually was struck by a question that what's next? What can I do now to actually reduce methane emissions, because this device can only detect methane, right?

Then I started. Reading up stuff on Google, I have found that overlaying certain substances on waste can actually trap the harmful gases within the waste and lead to a reduction in methane emissions.

So I read up somewhere and made a list of four to five materials, which are known to reduce methane emissions.

But these materials weren't actually ready to be available in India, and thus, I had to read up on the characteristics of these materials and find something that was actually available in India.

And finally, we had come up with a zeolite, biocharcoal, and after that, what we did was I designed an experiment in which I divided the domestic waste into two bins.

One was the experimental bin and one was the control bin. I overlaid the material in the experiment bin and monitored it over a period of six hours, and finally putting through the results, I found that zeolite was more sufficient out of all, and it reduced the emissions by 20%.