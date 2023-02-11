Imparting some of the most valuable lessons outside of a classroom and a workspace, Kris Gopalakrishnan, Chairman, Axilor Ventures, and Co-founder of the Indian tech giant Infosys said “Making decisions, building self-confidence and creating a network of friends play a key role in one’s life,” at the session on ‘The Job Market’ of the ThinkEdu conclave 2023 on Friday, February 10.

Kris Gopalakrishnan’s talk was peppered with his views on the current state of India’s economy, India’s exemplary role in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, the strength of Indian technology giants and opportunities for the youth. “Our youth is our strength and their productivity and talent will make the economy grow faster and larger,” he said.



Reflecting on the digital and digitalisation revolutions in the country, he said that even a calamity can convert itself into an opportunity if the digital wave is ridden well. “Digitalisation is transforming healthcare. We saw how well the vaccinations were administered to billions using the CoWIN app the Indian government built,” he said. Illustrating how the banking industry has adopted technology, Kris spoke of the Indian market being one that is most receptive to technology. “Indians are at ease with technology. People are utilising the QR Code, and network banking, and are transacting through gated payment platforms like never before. It would be my advice to adopt technology in spheres that are important to us to make life easier,” he said.

With significant investments being created by start-ups in technology, Kris exhorted youth in the audience to retrain and reskill themselves to be able to adapt to new realities in India. He said that in the last two decades, India has been transitioning from being an agriculture-dependent economy to a manufacturing and technology-dependent economy. In his address, he also spoke of how embracing technology could accelerate growth in other areas such as infrastructure, agriculture, and manufacturing, and how these sectors and the employees working for them can benefit greatly. “Globally, I have seen how people reskill themselves to stay relevant. Uber and Ola have shown us how drivers working in their network can choose to work as per their schedule. It is this flexibility that allows us more options than working in a rigid framework,” he said.

As a pioneer in laying the foundation of the Indian start-up ecosystem, he said that creating meaningful jobs and increasing the income of people while focussing on enhancing productivity would be the goals of India’s new-age entrepreneurs.