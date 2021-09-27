Whether it's lack of time, lack of money to pay for coaching or lack of resources, there are many reasons why people struggle to attempt the UPSC exams and clear it. But for Amruth HV, the lack of proper hearing has not stopped him from clearing the UPSC, albeit in his third attempt. His happiness knew no bounds when his name appeared on the UPSC candidates list that was released on the night of September 24.

After completing his engineering from CMR Institute of Technology in Bengaluru, Amruth worked at Tata Consultancy Services for almost two years as a software engineer. Over time, he realised his interest and passion to study for the UPSC exams. "He could not clear the exams in the first two attempts. He was too confident and wasn't serious enough during his first attempt. He did a complete 180 for the second attempt and was studying all the time. When he didn't clear that either, we suggested that he stop preparing and start looking for work in the private sector again. But he was firm and didn't want to give up," explains Nandini Heddurga, his mother and famous Kannada author.

It was Amruth's conscious decision to not attend coaching classes to prepare for the UPSC, unlike the larger population, and that's why his 752 ranking is the sweetest victory he could ever expect. "Growing up, Amruth always encountered problems with hearing aids and so he opted against them. It was only when he started preparing for the UPSC that he decided to try hearing aids again just so that he could watch a lot of videos related to different subjects that he chose to study," says Nandini, adding that his optional subject in the Mains was Anthropology.

Like any other UPSC candidate, Amruth spent many early mornings poring over his books and videos. He spent days making his own notes and analysing the news, editorial pieces that he read and a lot more to perfect his knowledge. "We are proud that he has cracked it despite all the challenges he's faced right from his childhood," concludes Nandini.