In view of continuous rain and the district administration declaring a school holiday on November 26, the inauguration of the Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme was postponed to Monday, November 29. Speaking to TNIE, Chief Educational Officer R Swaminathan said that as per the instructions of Illam Thedi Kalvi, volunteers needed to meet the school heads and students before commencement of classes. Due to incessant rains, schools were shut so volunteers didn't get the chance to meet the school head and students.

He said, "Inauguration of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme will be held at 60 centres in rural areas on Monday (Nov 29) as per scheduled. Meanwhile, selection of volunteers will continue parallelly. As per the guidelines given by the Integrated School Education Department, volunteers are asked to write an online test, attend a group discussion and interview."

He further stated that in order to make the scheme successful, a cultural team visited the homes of children and government schools to create awareness among parents and children.