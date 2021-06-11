At a time when the country is gradually recovering from the second wave, this 14-year-old from Bengaluru has developed a web-based game to highlight the importance of protecting oneself from the virus by wearing a mask at all times and getting inoculated as soon as possible. Abhinav Ranjith Das, a Class X student made the game titled Go Corona Go, which is engaging as it uses animation, music and interesting challenges to educate players about the COVID protocols gamers need to use to try to beat a virtual virus.

Speaking about why he came up with a game like this in the first place, Abhinav tells us, "Looking at the current situation around us, I was tempted to do something. Apart from my studies I was also attending coding classes with WhiteHat Jr for about eight months now and have completed 84 coding classes. As a part of one of the projects, I made a game in 2D, my teachers really got interested in the game. So I was put under the guidance of mentors there and with their help I created the 3D game Go Corona Go."

A screenshot of the game Go Corona Go | Pic: Abhinav

The game has three levels in which the gamer has to jump over hurdles, including the virus itself, to get to win each level. At the end of each level, the player gets access to safety equipment such as masks and PPE kits to defeat the Coronavirus. The objective of the game is to reach the end and the final level where the player is rewarded with a COVID-19 vaccine. "What I am trying to convey through this game is that you cannot defeat the virus without these protective equipment and your main objective should be to get the COVID vaccine even in real life and not just to win the game. Many people still think that the vaccines have major side effects which can also sometimes kill them and are not opting for jabs. That's actually scientifically untrue and I want to convey that message through this fun and interactive game," adds Abhinav.



Currently, the game is a web-based game but Abhinav plans to upload it on PlayStore as well and make it more mobile-friendly. The 14-year-old loves coding and wants to create more such games including a simple car racing game and a Rubik's cube game. "I am really into cubing. I love cricket and table tennis and other outdoor sports but I am also a huge gamer. I used to play PUBG when it wasn't banned, now I play Call of Duty," he concludes.

To play Go Corona Go, click here: https://abhinavdas2006. github.io/Go-Corona-Go-Made- By-Abhinav-Final-Game/