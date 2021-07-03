Teachers all across villages in Karnataka have been facing network problems as they try and get more kids connected to online classes. The most common solution that we, as Indians, know is to raise the phone and hold it there in the hope that we catch a few bars. C S Satheesh, a teacher in the Government Lower Primary School in Mullur village in Kodagu district has built a makeshift room on the top of a mango tree, just so that they can get access to the cellular network.

He had built this using locally available materials such as bamboo, grass and so on. He explains, "I have constructed it at a height of 20 feet from the ground which has helped me overcome the network problem on the phone. The main idea behind building this makeshift room was to ensure that I digitally connect with my students. I took two months to build this makeshift room. I have put a double layer of tarpaulin so that there is no leakage during rains in this room. I have also brought a mobile stand and a focus light so that the visibility at the other end for students is good. I have also installed three black boards in the makeshift room so that I can stand in whichever direction and conduct classes."

Satheesh teaches English, Kannada and Mathematics subjects to students in Classes 1 to 5. "From the regular syllabus in the textbooks to a slew of grammar and other exercises related to Maths, I ensure to teach them everything. I have 22 students and out of which 12 of them are must not smartphones. To them I send study cards every day and other ten students attend online classes. My classes are meant to see that children don't forget what they have learnt all these years. Hence, I give them homework every day in the form of activities. They need to identify one object around them, describe and write about it in their own words," explains this 30-year-old.