Goddeti Madhavi is the youngest parliamentarian elected from Andhra Pradesh in the just-concluded elections. Madhavi, who will celebrate her 27th birthday in a month, is the second youngest MP after Chandrani Murmu, 25, of the BJP from Keonjhar in Odisha in the new Lok Sabha.

Madhavi humbled six-time MP and TDP nominee Kishore Chandra Deo on his home turf by a margin of over 2.24 lakh votes. She is one of the poorest members of the Lower House with declared assets worth a little over Rs 2 lakh. Though hailing from a political family, her road to success is not a phenomenal story. Madhavi is the daughter of Goddeti Demudu, who served twice as MLA in united Andhra Pradesh.

Demudu used to go to the Assembly in a bus from MLA quarters. She worked as physical education teacher (PET). In an interview with G Janardhana Rao, Madhavi says her father is her role model. She says she will leave no stone unturned to meet the expectations of people. Excerpts from the interview:

What prompted you to join politics?

I was literally moved when I had to run from pillar to post to get medical aid to a student appearing for class X exam at Paderu when he was down with fever. There was no doctor in the hospital and they turned up only after I rang up ITDA officials. Girijans are living in a pathetic situation in many areas in the Agency. I have decided to join politics to help the poor tribals.

Who is your role model?

It’s my father Demudu, who had spent most of his life serving the poor tribals. My father had led several agitations to help the tribals. When my father fell ill, it was then chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy who took initiative and arranged better treatment for him in Hyderabad.

Were you sure of victory?

I have never thought about who is my opponent. However, the victory margin I got was beyond my expectations. I have relied on the goodwill of my father among the tribals and Jagan’s charisma.

How do you feel about victory in your maiden election?

Though I wanted to contest to the Assembly, I was given the LS ticket. I am feeling very proud for being elected as an MP. My dreams have come true.

What are your priorities as an MP?

I have joined politics to serve people and address the pressing issues such as drinking water, health care, education and unemployment that have been plaguing the tribals in the Agency for decades. I am planning to take up a campaign to promote institutional deliveries and ensure pre and post-natal care. Many villages and hamlets have no transport facility. My priority is to give a push to the ongoing infrastructure development projects.

Are you happy with switching roles from a teacher to a politician?

I am very happy. I have taken the decision to join politics to serve the poor tribals. I hope I can do well in my new role. It is a challenge for me. Owing to paucity of time, I could not reach out to many people in the constituency. Now, I am planning to visit all hamlets and interact with people to know their problems. I will try to solve their problems.