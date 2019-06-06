An engineering graduate followed the oft-repeated phase to follow your dreams and has now become an internet sensation. If you are wondering how? He quit his job and turned a snack seller. Yes, you read that right!

Jai Sundar (28) completed B Tech in ECE in 2011 and joined a telecom company in Chennai for Rs 8,000. He then joined an automobile company in Coimbatore before settling down in Karur, where he joined TNPL for a monthly pay of Rs 13,000. After six years Sundar decided to become an entrepreneur.



In February 2018, Sundar began a food venture with the help of his friends and Madhu, a pushcart owner, who helped him set up shop in Velayuthampalayam. Impressed by his efforts, Gopi, another friend allowed him to set up Karuvur Garam Stall, his pushcart, near his shop.

Sundar’s success spread like wildfire with the help of netizens. Social media was flooded with memes on him. Sundar’s mother was initially worried that her son gave up regular employment but eventually supported him. “My journey is filled with ups and downs. I decided to follow my heart and do what I felt was right. At the end of the day, having peace of mind is the most important thing. Many don’t follow their dreams by thinking about what others would say. One should not care about what others think,” said Sundar.

“Initially earning Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 was a mammoth task. Then, the situation improved and now I am earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 18,000 per month. Along with Indian snacks, I introduced a Burmese item, which became a hit. He is planning to expand to Chennai and Coimbatore soon.