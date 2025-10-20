The Intersection of Design and AI: How creative education is adapting to a tech-first world

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become one of the most significant drivers of change across industries.

In design, its influence is profound, reshaping how ideas are created, tested, and delivered.

AI is no longer just a support tool; it is becoming a core collaborator that expands creative capacity while aligning with business priorities such as efficiency, sustainability, and personalization.

For education, this transformation demands a rethink. To remain relevant in a tech-first world, creative learning environments must prepare students who can move seamlessly between human-centered design thinking and AI-powered processes.