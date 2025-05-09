Exploring a world of industry, ingenuity and entrepreneurship, with BCom

BCom is a three-year undergraduate degree that offers students education in a wide range of subjects in business, management and commerce

After Engineering and Medicine, Commerce is the most popular subject to pursue in undergraduate education. Students in India study commerce in their undergraduate through two degrees — Bachelor of Commerce (BCom), and Bachelor of Commerce Honours (BCom Hons).

Subjects taught in BCom include taxation, accounting, corporate laws, marketing, finance, economics, statistics, and management related studies.

In addition to these subjects, BCom Hons provides deeper education in specific subjects, such as accounting, finance or marketing. The curriculum of BCom Hons is more rigorous compared to that of BCom and focuses more on research.

Individual colleges in India also offer BCom in specialised subjects, such as computer applications, advertising, tourism management, auditing & control, and more.