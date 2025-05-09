B.COM CORPORATE SECRETARYSHIP

Eligibility Criteria

Pass in Qualifying Examination 10+2 (State Board/CBSE/ICSE or an equivalent), with

Commerce and Accountancy as Compulsory subjects, and either Mathematics/Economics/ /Statistics/ Computer Science /Entrepreneurship/Marketing/Political Science as one of the optional subject.

Career Options

The program provides a strong foundation in preparing for professional courses such as Company Secretary, Cost and Management Accountant, Chartered Accountant, Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and LLB (Legislative Law Course). The program provides an opportunity to pursue a career in Banking and HR and also helps in taking up a role as Financial Analyst or Tax Consultant.

Certificate Courses while pursuing Corporate Secretaryship Programme

* Chartered Financial Analyst

* Corporate Law

* Drafting, Appearances and Pleadings

* Intellectual Property Rights

* GST(Goods and Services Act)

* FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act)

* Stock Market and Investment

* Financial Modelling

* Digital Marketing

* E-Commerce

* Advanced MS Excel

* Business Analyst

* Web Development

* Artificial Intelligence

* Cyber Security

* Machine Learning