Eligibility Criteria

Standard XII Students from the Commerce stream with Commerce/ Business Studies , Accountancy, with or without Mathematics can apply for the programme.

Certificate Courses that can be taken along with the B.Com (MM) Programme

- Digital Marketing

- ⁠Logistics and Supply Chain Management

- ⁠Visual Merchandising

- ⁠Social Media Marketing

- ⁠Business Analytics

- ⁠Brand Management

Higher Education Options

- MBA (Marketing Specalization)

- ⁠MCOM

- ⁠MA Advertising

- ⁠MA Marketing Communication

- ⁠MS / MSc Digital Marketing

- ⁠MS / MSc International Marketing

- ⁠MS / MSc Business Analytics

(In foreign Universities, Marketing is considered a STEM program)

Employment Opportunities

- Marketing Research

- ⁠Advertising & Copywriting

- ⁠Brand Management

- ⁠Digital Marketing Analytics

- ⁠Social Media Analytics

- ⁠Retail Management

- ⁠Business Analytics

- ⁠Event Management

- ⁠E commerce etc

International Immersion Programs

2 weeks programs on

- Entrepreneurship & Business Leadership

- ⁠Business Analytics

- ⁠Cross cultural Management

- ⁠Global Leadership