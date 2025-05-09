Eligibility Criteria
Standard XII Students from the Commerce stream with Commerce/ Business Studies , Accountancy, with or without Mathematics can apply for the programme.
Certificate Courses that can be taken along with the B.Com (MM) Programme
- Digital Marketing
- Logistics and Supply Chain Management
- Visual Merchandising
- Social Media Marketing
- Business Analytics
- Brand Management
Higher Education Options
- MBA (Marketing Specalization)
- MCOM
- MA Advertising
- MA Marketing Communication
- MS / MSc Digital Marketing
- MS / MSc International Marketing
- MS / MSc Business Analytics
(In foreign Universities, Marketing is considered a STEM program)
Employment Opportunities
- Marketing Research
- Advertising & Copywriting
- Brand Management
- Digital Marketing Analytics
- Social Media Analytics
- Retail Management
- Business Analytics
- Event Management
- E commerce etc
International Immersion Programs
2 weeks programs on
- Entrepreneurship & Business Leadership
- Business Analytics
- Cross cultural Management
- Global Leadership