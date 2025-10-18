Why all that glitters not be gold

Direct investment in the commodity itself is equally fraught. Commodities are not traded in the same way as financial assets making it difficult to obtain exposure.

There is frequently no spot market with most transactions undertaken under long term contracts. Physical ownership is difficult due to issues like storage, transportation, insurance, logistics and risk of fraud. The risk of confiscation is real.

In 1933, the US forbade hoarding of gold, requiring all persons to sell their holdings to the Federal Reserve at a fixed price. In practice, investors use funds or other collective investment vehicles which concentrate on liquid instruments to cover fund redemptions.

Most track indicators such as the Goldman Sachs Commodity Index which are heavily weighted to tradeable commodities such oil and gas and currency-like precious metals like gold and silver.

It is difficult to get exposure to rare earths, titanium, nickel or lithium, which generally require fund investors to accept exposure to illiquid small companies.

Most commodity funds’ disclosure documents include special warnings on this point. Funds often use commodity derivatives to gain exposure to commodities because of difficulties in trading the underlying.

The fund is then exposed to the risk of failures of the counterparty, typically banks, traders or hedge funds.

As derivatives transactions require collateral, the funds are exposed to unexpected margin calls. Increasing financialisation of the commodity supply chain means that traders, rather than producers and users, now shape prices.

Derivatives now dominate over the fundamentals of supply and demand. Commodity traders, who operate across the entire supply chain, can alter prices through derivative trading and control over operations.

Pricing peculiarities such as backwardation—when forward prices trade below spot prices—mean that derivatives do not always track the underlying commodity price to which the investor seeks exposure. At best, commodity funds provide generalised investment in the asset and an inaccurate hedge against inflation.

Investors end up exposed to the index used and a variety of extraneous factors because of their construction and fund operation. In recent years, commodity indices have under or over-performed because of their heavy energy weighting providing inaccurate exposure to sectors such as transition critical materials and agricultural prices.