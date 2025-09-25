What a student union poll indicates about Bangladesh's future

While the similarities between the causes of the recent upheavals in Dhaka and Kathmandu have been highlighted, the differences in administrative reactions are also telling. The interim government in Nepal has promised to hold elections within 6 months, whereas Bangladesh’s interim government has procrastinated by insisting on reforms before elections. Facing domestic and international pressure, the Muhammad Yunus regime has finally proclaimed elections will be held in February 2026—more than 17 months after Sheikh Hasina was overthrown.

The Yunus regime is in a vice-like grip of Jamaat-e-Islami, the country’s foremost Islamist organisation, and of the Islamist-oriented student leaders who led the revolt against Hasina. Promising sweeping reforms and establishing several commissions to recommend them are the hallmarks of the Yunus regime. The regime has facilitated the rise of Islamist parties and other radical groups. Lawlessness has continued despite the presence of a combined army-police force.