WELLNESS|When laughter becomes medicine for the gut

We’ve all used phrases like “I laughed my guts out” or “busting my gut laughing.” Usually, it just means you laughed so hard you couldn’t stop. But here’s the fun twist: laughter really does help your gut.

When you laugh, your diaphragm gets a workout. That gentle “massage” increases blood flow, pumps in more oxygen, and supports digestion. In short: a good belly laugh isn’t just entertainment, it’s therapy for your gut.

Your gut and brain are always chatting

This magic happens because of something called the gut-brain axis, a two-way communication line between your brain and your gut, connected by the vagus nerve. It’s constantly sharing updates on digestion, immunity, and even your mood.

That’s why stress can upset your stomach, and why gut problems can mess with your emotions. Here’s a fun fact: 90% of serotonin (your happy hormone) is made in the gut. No wonder poor gut health often goes hand in hand with anxiety or depression. In fact, up to 40-90% of people with IBS also experience mood issues. That’s how strong the connection is. And it doesn’t stop there. Gut issues can cloud your mind too, leading to brain fog, memory lapses, and trouble concentrating. And of course, stress can make gut problems worse. Do you see the cycle here?

Breaking the cycle

So how do you calm both your brain and your gut? The answer isn’t just one pill or one diet; it’s a holistic approach.

Breathwork: Deep, diaphragmatic breathing soothes your nervous system.

Positive self-talk: Helps stop the “what if” spiral around symptoms.

Meditation or hypnotherapy: Calms the vagus nerve, making gut signals feel less overwhelming.

Probiotics: Through food or supplements, support both digestion and mood.

And yes, a dose of laughter belongs right there on the list.

Why laughter works

Laughter is like pressing the “reset button” for your body. It lowers stress, boosts happy hormones like endorphins and serotonin, strengthens your immune system, and even helps balance your gut bacteria. Think of it as free medicine with no side effects.

The takeaway

Now, let’s be clear: laughter can’t replace doctors or medication when you need them. But it can absolutely support your healing journey. Whether it’s a silly movie, a funny friend, or even laughing at yourself, your gut (and your brain) will thank you for it.

So the next time you laugh until your belly hurts, know this: you’re not just having fun. You’re healing.

— Dr Pal Manickam, popularly known as “The Gutman”. He is a gastroenterologist, a gut health and holistic wellness expert, and a “social docfluencer” with over 5.4 million followers across social media.