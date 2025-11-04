Unbearable lightness of the AI bubble

Cheerleaders miss that LLMs do not reason, but are probabilistic prediction engines. A system that trawls existing data, even assuming that is correct, cannot create anything new. Once the existing data sources are devoured, scaling produces diminishing returns. Rather than fully generalisable intelligence, generative models are regurgitation engines struggling with truth, hallucinations, and reasoning.

AI models can take over certain labour-intensive tasks like data-driven research, writing, travel planning, computer coding, certain medical diagnostics, testing, and routine administrative tasks like handling standard customer queries. But its loftier aims may prove elusive. Microsoft’s CEO drew the ire of true believers when he argued that AI had yet to produce a profitable killer application to match the impact of email or Excel.

For the moment, genAI, an ill-defined marketing rather than technical term, remains a costly parlour trick for some low-level applications—making memes and allowing scammers to deceive.

Second, financial returns may prove elusive. Capital expenditure on AI is expected to total up to $5-7 trillion by 2030. It has added around 40 percent or a full percentage point to 2025 US growth. AI companies accounts for 80 percent of US stock returns. AI startup valuations based on the latest round of funding were $2.30 trillion, up from $1.69 trillion in 2024, and up from $469 billion in 2020. But AI’s capacity to generate cash and returns on the large required investment remains questionable.