Vijayadashami, the tenth day of the waxing moon in India’s national calendar, also known as the Saka Samvat coincided with the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi on October 2 this year.

This auspicious day marks the triumph of good over evil, the slaying of the demonic Mahishasura by Goddess Durga, and the return of Lord Rama to Ayodhya after killing Ravana.

This day was observed nationwide as the 100th anniversary of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s foundation.

The release of a commemorative postage stamp crowned celebrations.

The achievements of the Sangh, despite decades of negative propaganda and misinformation, are too numerous and incontrovertible to deny.

However, like all great things, the precise beginnings of the RSS are also difficult to pin down.