The air we breathe: Trapped between ritual and right

From making a progressive point in September on the national right to pollution-free air—questioning why a judicial fiat on a blanket firecracker ban was confined to the National Capital Region—the Supreme Court has now changed tack.

It has lifted the interim curbs and allowed the regulated sale of ‘green crackers’ in Delhi for Diwali.

The top court cited empirical evidence showing no improvement in NCR’s air quality index despite the earlier judicial restrictions.