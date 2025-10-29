Tagging AI content must, fix fake redress as well

In an age where fraud and fakery have been turbocharged by artificial intelligence tools, the Indian government has proposed rules to explicitly label all AI-generated content shared in the country.

The IT and electronics ministry has invited feedback on a proposed amendment to the IT Rules, 2021, that would ensure all AI-generated text, sound, and visuals are clearly labelled as such.

If AI companies fail to do so, platforms like Google, Meta, and X would be required to ensure compliance.

This comes two years after the US mandated such labelling, and months after the European Union and China did so.