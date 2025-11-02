Spinning tops for peace: Therapeutic power of games

In June, I had a chance to go to Spain and share my journey to understand about traditional games of India. We spent a magical three days learning and playing games from different cultures and countries.

A few years ago, I had the privilege of showcasing our traditional games at the Chess Olympiad in Chennai. A number of people from many nationalities enjoyed our games and drew parallels with those in their countries. All these experiences have led me to believe that although we come from different cultures and speak different languages, we are united by our games as they draw us closer together in a shared experience of joy.

Imagine my pleasure when I received a request from some colleagues in Spain who are planning a fascinating initiative with the spinning top. The game that heals, unites, and brings hope. There are small gestures that contain an entire world. A spinning top, when it turns, traces a perfect circle of life. And this simple, ancient, human motion is what we want to share this year, and celebrate on November 7.

“We invite all families, associations, and friends to join the spinning movement of solidarity. Because when a spinning top turns, the world itself turns toward peace. Because playing is the best weapon to build a better world.” This message reminded me of a conversation I had many years ago with an NGO called Play for Peace, which organised games in conflict zones. This initiative, much like the NGO’s efforts, is built on numerous studies that have shown the therapeutic power of play.

It provides a sense of safety, regulates emotions, and builds trust in the environment. It allows children to be children even when everything around them is chaos. This makes play not a luxury but a vital necessity. And when play is shared — cooperative and full of meaning — it can heal by building an inner strength and structure that helps children face the world.

But why the spinning top? It is perhaps the simplest and most universal form of play, which does not merely entertain but creates a sense of wonder in its ability to spin straight on its tip, apparently defying gravity. It also mimics our Earth, which is almost a giant top spinning on its axis.

When play, joy, laughter, and tops come together, it is a recipe for good things to come. Games are more than mere pastimes; they are powerful cultural bridges that foster understanding and camaraderie and help us discover the spirit of play that transcends boundaries.

As we look forward to the Day of the Spinning Top, let us remember that every spin is a nod to our shared humanity. Perhaps, by participating in such global initiatives, we can inspire the next generation to value unity, joy, and peace through the simple act of playing together.

To know more about this initiative, do reach out to us and let us spin together for a better world.

(Written by Vinita Sidhartha)