Safeguarding children’s health in the digital age

As we celebrate the wonders of technology and its ability to shape young minds, a concerning trend is emerging. Prolonged screen time is leading to a sedentary lifestyle, contributing to obesity, cardiovascular disease, and other health problems. The blue light emitted from screens is interfering with sleep patterns, causing sleep deprivation and related issues. Eye strain, headaches, and potential long-term vision problems are also on the rise. Poor posture, back pain, and musculoskeletal issues are becoming increasingly common due to prolonged sitting.

The situation is further exacerbated by the fact that excessive screen time is replacing outdoor play and physical activity, essential for children’s physical development and overall health. Decreased physical fitness, reduced strength, flexibility, and endurance are all consequences of a sedentary lifestyle.

So, what can we do to mitigate this issue? Parents, caregivers, and educators must work together to promote healthy digital habits and encourage physical activity. Setting screen time limits, monitoring screen use, and modelling healthy behaviour are crucial steps.

Encouraging outdoor play, sports, and dance classes can help promote physical fitness and reduce sedentary behaviour.

Strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Create a family media plan: Develop a plan outlining screen time limits, content restrictions, and guidelines for digital device use.

Choose educational content: Select high-quality, educational content that promotes learning and physical activity.

Engage in co-viewing: Watch educational content with children, encouraging discussion and learning.

Encourage screen-free activities: Promote activities, such as reading, drawing, or outdoor play.

As we navigate the digital age, it’s essential to prioritise children’s physical wellbeing. By working together, we can help children develop a healthy balance between technology use and physical activity, setting them up for a lifetime of wellbeing and success.

(Written by Dr Ezhilarasi, senior consultant - Pediatrics, Rainbow Children’s Hospital, Anna Nagar)