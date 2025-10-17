Opportunity hunting as brain drain

It’s quite fascinating that in a world where new words and phrases are often coined to cleverly repackage old phenomenons, a phraseology popular in the 1960s is being brought back to describe a certain migration out of Donald Trump’s America.

One has to be cautious when one calls it ‘migration’, because one is not sure if it’s really so.

That is, if it’s a sustained trend of conscious escape or opportunity hunting. When Nobel laureates Abhijit Banerjee and Esther Duflo announced last week they were moving to the University of Zurich in Switzerland from MIT in the US, it was casually labelled as ‘brain drain’, although the economist couple had themselves not characterised the professional move as such.