On leisure and pastimes

It can be said that having a hobby offers balance in life, making daily routines less monotonous and more meaningful. It creates opportunities for relaxation, exploration, and lifelong learning.

Some of the best hobbies for youngsters include creative, physical, and social activities that promote growth and enjoyment. Exploring a variety of these hobbies allows youngsters to find what truly excites and motivates them, enriching their development and creating joyful life experiences.

To quote my example, while at school I used to maintain a scrapbook – collecting, cutting and pasting ( in the real sense) whatever was interesting to me – about a place or a sport. This became my “go to“ for research on those topics. That habit /hobby made me an ardent researcher and information gatherer in later years. The journey that began in an informal way gathered momentum through my academic career and with development of ideas, meaningful collaborations and contributions from my side, has made me author over a hundred research papers and four books. Apart from that reading about various sports has made me watch those matches with more than academic interest and with an involvement that has made me enjoy those games passionately.

