Laws not plugging exam paper leaks, action must

A crucial recruitment drive by Odisha Police has ended with a massive scam and a huge embarrassment for the state government.

The now-cancelled Combined Police Services Examination aimed to recruit, among others positions, sub-inspectors.

However, on September 30, days before the written test, Berhampur police intercepted three buses and arrested 114 aspirants and three middlemen who were allegedly on their way to Vizianagaram to get access to the test questions for ₹15-25 lakh.

A week and much political uproar later, the crime branch has taken over investigation and started looking for the kingpin of an inter-state crime syndicate believed to be behind the scam.