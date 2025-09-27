Insurance platform needs simpler rules, data care to succeed

After years of handwringing, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority has finally rolled out a critical reform—Bima Sugam. It’s claimed to be the world’s first platform bringing insurers, agents, brokers, banks, and aggregators together, making buying, renewing, and claiming all policies easier.

Touted as the game-changer, it offers a unique, lifetime digital insurance ID, Bima Pehchaan, which links individuals’ various policies under a secure, consent-based framework, eliminating complex paperwork and facilitating claim settlements.