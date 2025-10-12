India’s digital defence needs women at the frontlines

India is living through its biggest digital moment. Every click, transaction, and connection adds to a growing digital economy that touches millions of lives.

As technology becomes the backbone of governance, healthcare, finance, and education, the need to protect this digital infrastructure has never been greater.

Cybersecurity has become a public responsibility now more than ever, and one cannot solve the masses’ problems if ~50% of its population is left out of being part of that effort.

When I first stepped as a Computer Science and Mathematics major at Ashoka University, I quickly realised how few women there were around me. I would be lying if I said it was not intimidating and that I was not hesitant, but instead of stepping back, I chose to step forward.

My passion for women’s empowerment drove me to take on active roles in spaces where women are still underrepresented. Over the past few years, I’ve worked in various intertwined capacities: as the youngest female President of the Computer Science Society, as a Department Representative, as the Student Lead of Ashoka University Women in STEM and as an Undergraduate Teaching Assistant.

Each of these roles required me to step out of my comfort zone, but they also gave me the chance to reshape what inclusion can look like. They reminded me that women’s confidence in computer science grows when they see others like themselves thriving in the same space.

This journey from campus to recognition has also led to opportunities that connected my passion for inclusion with my love for cybersecurity. Being awarded the ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship as its first Indian recipient was an incredible moment.

It affirmed that representation matters, and that women’s voices bring unique strength and perspective to digital defence.

Yet, the gender gap in cybersecurity remains stubbornly wide. Studies show that women make up less than a quarter of the global cybersecurity workforce.

The reasons range from a lack of early exposure to stereotypes that paint cybersecurity as “too technical” or “too intense” for women. But the truth is the opposite: cybersecurity demands communication and ethical thinking as much as it does coding. Women bring exactly these strengths - and when they are missing from the table, our defences are weaker.

In India, cyber challenges themselves often disproportionately impact women, making it harder for them to participate fully in digital spaces. Research shows that using phones is often intentionally limited for women by family or community norms, curbing skills development and access to online opportunities.

At the same time, cybercrimes such as stalking, sexual harassment, morphing of images, non-consensual sharing of intimate content, and blackmail through online threats have created hostile digital environments for women (Vikaspedia, PMC), all of which reinforce exclusion from technology-driven spaces.

These factors not only discourage women from pursuing cybersecurity careers but also highlight why their presence in the field is critical: those who understand these gendered risks are best equipped to design safer digital environments for everyone.

To change this, we need deliberate pathways that empower. Scholarships, mentorship programs, and inclusive hiring can make all the difference. Financial barriers often stop talented young women from pursuing tech; merit-based scholarships like the ones I received at Ashoka gave me the freedom to focus on learning and research.

Mentorship, too, has a multiplier effect. The mentorship network we built through Women in STEM now connects students with alumni who are Rhodes and Felix scholars, offering guidance on everything from internships to imposter syndrome.

India’s digital growth depends on inclusion as much as it depends on innovation. Cybersecurity is about protecting people, and diverse teams are better at understanding diverse threats. When women participate fully, they bring different life experiences and problem-solving approaches that make systems stronger and more humane. A truly secure digital India is one where every voice, especially those historically excluded, is part of the design.

Every time I meet a younger student who says she chose computer science because she saw another woman doing it, I’m reminded that change is already happening in small ways. That’s how India will build its digital strength - not just through technology, but through people who lift each other. The more women we bring into cybersecurity, the stronger and more resilient our digital future will be.

[Article by Roshni Agarwal, final-year Computer Science student at Ashoka University and winner of the inaugural ESET Women in Cybersecurity Scholarship in India. Views expressed are their own.]