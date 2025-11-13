Helping students become ready for the real world

A vision for capable and skilled young adults ready to contribute to industries as a knowledgeable workforce, this is what the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 envisions with its emphasis on skill-based education.

The word skilled is defined in the Cambridge Dictionary as an ability to do an activity or job well, especially because you have practised it.

In the context of business and industry, skill refers to an ability developed through training that is useful in a job.

The execution of this on the ground by educational institutions needs to focus on both ability and training.